This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 20 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brook to end 14-month ring absence in February fight with DeLuca

The former world champion admitted experiencing some ‘dark times’ while away from the ring, but believes he still has more to give

By The42 Team Friday 20 Dec 2019, 6:19 PM
47 minutes ago 415 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4944221
Sheffield fighter Kell Brook
Sheffield fighter Kell Brook
Sheffield fighter Kell Brook

FORMER IBF WORLD champion Kell Brook will fight for the first time in 14 months when he takes on Mark DeLuca on February 8 in Sheffield.

Brook [38-2, 26KOs] has not fought at all in 2019 after bouts against Terence Crawford and domestic rival Amir Khan failed to materialise.

But the 33-year-old, who lost consecutive title fights to Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr in 2017, dismissed reports he had retired in June.

And Brook will return to the ring in his hometown with a Sheffield Arena clash against American DeLuca [24-1, 13KOs].

Matchroom Boxing announced the fight on Friday in a statement that said Brook was aiming to “fire his name back into the mix for a world title shot in 2020″.

Brook said: “I’ve had a year out, there has been some dark times, but what I’ve realised is I love this sport and I know I have some of my biggest years left in the game.

“DeLuca is a strong, gutsy fighter who is always ready for war, but I’m planning on putting on a statement and showing the world that I’m still a force at 154 or 147lbs.”

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie