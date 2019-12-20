Brook to end 14-month ring absence in February fight with DeLuca

FORMER IBF WORLD champion Kell Brook will fight for the first time in 14 months when he takes on Mark DeLuca on February 8 in Sheffield.

Brook [38-2, 26KOs] has not fought at all in 2019 after bouts against Terence Crawford and domestic rival Amir Khan failed to materialise.

But the 33-year-old, who lost consecutive title fights to Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr in 2017, dismissed reports he had retired in June.

And Brook will return to the ring in his hometown with a Sheffield Arena clash against American DeLuca [24-1, 13KOs].

Matchroom Boxing announced the fight on Friday in a statement that said Brook was aiming to “fire his name back into the mix for a world title shot in 2020″.

Brook said: “I’ve had a year out, there has been some dark times, but what I’ve realised is I love this sport and I know I have some of my biggest years left in the game.

“DeLuca is a strong, gutsy fighter who is always ready for war, but I’m planning on putting on a statement and showing the world that I’m still a force at 154 or 147lbs.”

- Omni