'We're confident' - Ireland back their lineout to fire against Argentina

IRELAND HOOKER RÓNAN Kelleher said he and his team-mates are confident that their lineout and maul will fire against Argentina this evening.

The Irish lineout was picked off three times by New Zealand in last weekend’s defeat in Dublin, with the first two Kiwi steals denying Andy Farrell’s side a chance to gain momentum in the first half.

The All Blacks also did a superb job of defending the Irish maul, twice stopping Ireland’s pack within sight of the Kiwi tryline.

Kelleher said New Zealand deserve credit for their excellent defence last Friday, but Ireland have focused on what they can do to improve.

“It does just come back to the small details,” said Kelleher.

“At this level, if you are off by a millisecond it can cause massive issues to the strength of that maul. So we did our analysis on that and it’s about making sure we right the wrongs.”

Forwards coach Paul O’Connell will be hoping their lineout plan for tonight’s game delivers more than the 70% success rate last time out.

Kelleher stressed that the Irish players are confident in their set-piece.

“Yeah, absolutely, we are,” said Kelleher. “Yeah, we are indeed.

“The challenge is you could make your lineout function at 100% but you might only win it at the very front every time. So it’s about winning it in the areas that you want to win and giving yourself the best opportunity to launch an attacking platform.

“So, yeah, obviously we are confident we can get that number a bit higher.”

The challenge last weekend was tougher for Kelleher given that he had played just 11 minutes for Leinster this season before an ankle injury meant he had to undergo a minor procedure.

Ireland hooker Rónan Kelleher. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Kelleher was coming into the All Blacks game cold as a result, while replacement hooker Rob Herring hadn’t even played a single minute for Ulster this season.

“It’s a little bit more difficult,” said Kelleher. “But at the same time, I was confident in my preparation.

“I was certainly nervous for the game. As with every game you get butterflies but that’s all part of it and you have to enjoy that. I think we had the 12 days of preparation for it, we felt very well prepared, we felt fit, we kinda did all our own mental stuff, were ready for the game.”

Ireland have been surprised by the extent of some of the outside reaction to their defeat to New Zealand and they know there is an expectation that they will deliver a response tonight.

With Farrell having backed 14 of last weekend’s starting 15 to produce an improved performance and a win, the pressure comes on.

“I suppose it does a bit,” said Kelleher, “but that is the kinda pressure we enjoy and I think we probably… it goes to show the health of rugby in Ireland where a loss to New Zealand, the perception around it is very negative.

“But I think that is pressure we are kinda welcoming.”

Kelleher acknowledged the threats Felipe Contepomi’s Argentina will bring, but Farrell has pushed his players to focus on their impact in this second November Test.

“Obviously, they have some great players, some great attacking play, we have been analysing them and we obviously know Felipe from Leinster and a bit of what he will bring.

“But it is just about us and putting our plans in place to try and stop them.”