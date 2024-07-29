Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Kellie Harrington lands a left hand on Alessia Mesiano. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Champ

Kellie Harrington begins Olympic defence with masterful victory over Italian

Harrington was near flawless as she opened her Paris campaign with a unanimous decision over Alessia Mesiano.
2.53pm, 29 Jul 2024
859
0

KELLIE HARRINGTON WILL box for her second Olympic medal after reaching the 60kg quarter-finals with a shutout, unanimous-decision victory over Italy’s Alessia Mesiano.

Harrington, 34, began the defence of her Tokyo gold with a masterful display against Mesiano, 32, who is a former featherweight world champion and a three-time World Championship medallist in her own right.

The Dubliner will face either Colombia’s World Championship silver medallist Angie Valdez or Kosovo’s Tokyo Olympian Donjeta Sadiku in the last eight, a bout in which Harrington can secure at least a bronze medal.

Harrington won every round on all five judges’ scorecards, establishing her jab early and turning on the style as she landed single shots and two-punch combinations at will.

Relaxed throughout, Harrington constantly beat Mesiano to the punch, finding a home for her right hand upstairs in the early going before routinely pinging Mesiano with a backhand left out of the southpaw stance as the bout progressed.

Harrington, the universal boxer, switched seamlessly between stances and befuddled an excellent boxer in Mesiano, cruising to the finish line.

The Olympic champion will return to action on Wednesday, when she’ll face Valdez or Sadiku (they box each other at 7pm today) for a place in the semis.

Read Next
Related Reads
'I think I can go faster': Mona McSharry dreams of Olympic medal ahead of tonight's final
Wiffen puts the Olympic Games on notice on historic morning for Ireland in the pool

Author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie