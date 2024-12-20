Kellie Harrington named 2024 Sportswoman of the Year

KELLIE HARRINGTON HAS been named The Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year for 2024.

Harrington claimed her second Olympic medal at the 2024 Paris Games, beating China’s Wenlu Yang in the 60kg final at Roland Garros.

Harrington’s achievements in Paris also saw her become the first Irish woman to win medals at two Olympics.

The Dubliner, who turned 35 earlier this month, previously won the award in 2018.

Advertisement

Katie-George Dunlevy and her pilots Linda Kelly and Eve McCrystal were named Team of the Year following their achievements at the Paralympics and World Championships.

Dunlevy won five medals across the two events – taking gold and two silvers in Paris and winning two golds at the World Championships in Zurich.