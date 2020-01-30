This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 30 January, 2020
'Barty Party' over as Kenin reaches maiden slam final against Muguruza

Sofia Kenin became the first American other than a Williams sister to progress to the Australian Open final since Lindsay Davenport in 2005.

By The42 Team Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 8:17 AM
Onwards: American Sofia Kenin.
SOFIA KENIN WILL face Garbine Muguruza in Saturday’s Australian Open women’s final.

Kenin advanced to her first grand slam decider after stunning world number one Ash Barty 7-6 (8-6) 7-5 in scorching heat in Melbourne. 

Barty was looking to become the first Australian woman to reach the decider in Melbourne since Wendy Turnbull in 1980, however, the top seed wasted chances as she lost with the temperature approaching 40 degrees celsius on Thursday.

Kenin, who saved a pair of set points in each of the first and second sets, spoiled the party to become the first American other than a Williams sister to progress to the Australian Open final since Lindsay Davenport in 2005.

The 21-year-old also became the youngest player to defeat a world number one at the tournament since 2008, when Maria Sharapova upstaged Justine Henin in the quarter-final. 

Later, Garbine Muguruza advanced to her first Australian Open final after the former world number one outlasted 2018 runner-up Simona Halep.

After struggling following her 2017 Wimbledon triumph, Spanish star Muguruza has looked like a player reborn since reuniting with former coach Conchita Martinez.  Muguruza – who split from Martinez two years ago – continued her fine form after upstaging fourth seed Halep 7-6 (10-8) 7-5 in oppressive heat at Melbourne Park.

The42 Team

