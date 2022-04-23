Kerry get back on track with Carlow win, Offaly overcome 14-man Meath

KERRY SECURED THEIR first win of the Joe McDonagh Cup as they overcame Carlow 3-21 to 0-15.

Goals from Padraig Boyle, Shane Conway and Niall Mulcahy made it a comfortable outing at Netwatch Cullen Park for the Kingdom as they bounced back from last weekend’s loss against Down.

Joe McDonagh Cup, Round 2

Full-Time in Netwatch Cullen Park

Kerry 3-21

Carlow 0-15



A fantastic win on the road! Safe home to all.#WeAreKerry #CiarraíAbú #JoeMcDonaghCup — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) April 23, 2022

Marty Kavanagh hit 0-10 including three from play for Tom Mullally’s men who had stormed past Meath last time out. They face Antrim in Corrigan Park next.

Meath suffered a second loss against Offaly at O’Connor Park on a 2-22 to 0-19 scoreline. David Nally and Leon Fox raised green flags as Offaly led by ten points at half-time. Meath’s prospects diminished even further when Shane Brennan was shown a straight red card before the second-half.

Michael Fennelly made five changes by the 55th-minute mark as Offaly eased up in the second half. A crucial tie awaits next as they face Down in Ballycran on Sunday, May 1.