Saturday 23 April 2022
Kerry get back on track with Carlow win, Offaly overcome 14-man Meath

Kerry and Offaly both registered their first win in the 2022 Joe McDonagh Cup.

By The42 Team Saturday 23 Apr 2022
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO

KERRY SECURED THEIR first win of the Joe McDonagh Cup as they overcame Carlow 3-21 to 0-15.

Goals from Padraig Boyle, Shane Conway and Niall Mulcahy made it a comfortable outing at Netwatch Cullen Park for the Kingdom as they bounced back from last weekend’s loss against Down. 

Marty Kavanagh hit 0-10 including three from play for Tom Mullally’s men who had stormed past Meath last time out. They face Antrim in Corrigan Park next. 

Meath suffered a second loss against Offaly at O’Connor Park on a 2-22 to 0-19 scoreline. David Nally and Leon Fox raised green flags as Offaly led by ten points at half-time. Meath’s prospects diminished even further when Shane Brennan was shown a straight red card before the second-half.

Michael Fennelly made five changes by the 55th-minute mark as Offaly eased up in the second half. A crucial tie awaits next as they face Down in Ballycran on Sunday, May 1.  

The42 Team

