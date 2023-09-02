Kenmare and Dingle reach Kerry club final, Ballygunner back in Waterford decider

Results

Kerry senior club football semi-finals

Kenmare Shamrocks 1-14 Dr Crokes 0-12

Dingle 2-18 Spa Killarney 1-12

Waterford senior hurling semi-final

Ballygunner 1-23 Fourmilewater 1-15

KENMARE SHAMROCKS AND Dingle set up a final meeting in the Kerry senior club football championship after both completed their semi-final assignments in impressive fashion today.

Both teams were victorious in ties in Killarney, Kenmare winning out by five points this afternoon away to Dr Crokes, 1-14 to 0-12, while this evening Dingle won with comfort by 2-18 to 1-12 against Spa.

Key county men were to the fore. Seán O’Shea kicked 0-8, six from placed balls, in Kenmare’s triumph while Stephen O’Brien bagged a brace from play.

An early goal from David Ciuciu, in what transpired to be the only green flag raised in the game, helped Kenmare go ahead 1-7 to 0-8 at the break, and they built on that advantage to be five clear at the final whistle. Micheál Burns was the Dr Crokes top scorer with 0-5.

Dingle were always in control of their encounter, ahead 1-9 to 0-4 at half-time, Mikey Geaney netting from the penalty spot. They grabbed their second goal courtesy of Paul Geaney after the break, while Cian Tobin bagged a late consolation goal for Spa.

Conor Bambury, Dylan Geaney, Tom O’Sullivan and Conor Geaney were others to keep the scoreboard ticking over for Dingle as they advanced to a first Kerry senior club final since 2018, while they previously won this championship in 2015.

Kenmare lost finals at this level in 2020 and 2021, both at the expense of Austin Stacks. The winners of the club championship will go forward to represent Kerry in the Munster series if a divisional team wins the Kerry county championship.

In the Waterford senior hurling championship, Ballygunner are back in the decider and within a win of completing ten-in-a-row after their 1-23 to 1-15 semi-final success over Fourmilewater this evening at the Fraher Field.

Tom Maher / INPHO Ballygunner's Dessie Hutchinson. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Dessie Hutchinson’s goal in the first quarter helped push Ballygunner forward as they went ahead 1-7 to 0-4, before Tholom Guiry netted to leave Fourmilewater 1-12 to 1-7 adrift at the interval.

There was six in it at the three-quarter stage, 1-18 to 1-12, before Ballygunner pushed clear to win by eight as the reigning Munster club champions are now in their 23rd decider in the past 25 seasons.

The second semi-final takes place tomorrow in Walsh Park at 2.30pm between city rivals De La Salle and Roanmore.