Kerry march to Munster U20 four-in-a-row with eight-point win over Cork

Kerry 2-15

Cork 1-10

Stephen Barry, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh

TOMÁS Ó SÉ’S Kerry completed a four-in-a-row of Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20 Football titles with an eight-point stroll against Cork at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

When this run began, these old rivals were tied on 28 titles apiece. Now, the Kingdom have jumped ahead to their 32nd.

They will face the Ulster champions, Donegal or Tyrone, who clash on Wednesday, in an All-Ireland semi-final as they bid to atone for last year’s final defeat to the Red Hand County.

Cork couldn’t provide the same fright as their senior side managed nine days previously as Killian Dennehy, who also cleared a chance off his own line, and Tomás Kennedy found the net either side of half-time. Kerry led by 15 before a late Cork rally.

The Rebels had three key forwards back since their 10-point round-robin defeat but didn’t score from play between the third and 55th minutes against a determined defensive effort led by Aodhna Ó Beaglaoich.

Kerry also had standout performances from Ben Murphy and Evan Boyle to create opportunities for the forwards, all six of whom scored from play. Kennedy led the way with 1-3 to pocket man of the match honours while goalkeeper Michael Tansley lifted the Noel Walsh Cup.

Boyle’s huge hit allowed Paddy Lane to open the scoring before Darragh Clifford levelled for Cork. The sides traded goal chances but Kerry had more opportunities. Murphy’s superb solo run was denied by Billy Curtin, Eddie Healy side-footed wide, and Kennedy steered the wrong side of the post when playing with advantage from an attacking mark.

At the other end, Dylan O’Neill had the keeper beaten but Dennehy made the last-ditch block.

Ciarán Collins, Kennedy, and a surging run from corner-back Ó Beaglaoich kept Kerry ticking over until Dennehy’s 29th-minute goal. The Cordal half-forward was stripped of possession by Danny Miskella but profited when Dara Sheedy dropped the ball to tuck under the keeper.

Advertisement

They led 1-8 to 0-3 at midway and extended their scoring streak to 2-3 without reply. First, Murphy fired over from a weaving run. Then, Kennedy soared highest to palm home after Lane’s shot was blocked by Colin Molloy.

Molloy got back on his goalline to deny Daniel Kirby a certain goal but Kerry still stretched 2-14 to 0-5 ahead with six minutes remaining.

Cork rallied with a 1-5 surge, made up of Colm Clifford’s goal and back-to-back two-point frees via Aaron O’Sullivan and Darragh Gough.

Scorers for Kerry: Tomás Kennedy 1-3 (0-1m), Paddy Lane 0-4 (2f), Killian Dennehy 1-0, Ciarán Collins 0-2, Aodhna Ó Beaglaoich 0-1, Ben Murphy 0-1, Evan Boyle 0-1, Ronan Carroll 0-1, Donagh O’Sullivan 0-1, Jack Tagney 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Aaron O’Sullivan 0-5 (2 tpf, 1 45), Colm Clifford 1-0, Darragh Gough 0-2 (tpf), Darragh Clifford 0-1, Dara Sheedy 0-1, Bryan Hayes 0-1.

KERRY

1. Michael Tansley (Austin Stacks, captain)

3. Gearóid Evans (Kill), 4. Maidhcí Lynch (Dr Crokes), 2. Aodhna Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

7. Ben Murphy (Austin Stacks), 6. Darragh O’Connor (Kenmare Shamrocks), 5. Liam Evans (Kill)

8. Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets), 9. Daniel Kirby (Austin Stacks)

10. Ciarán Collins (Rathmore), 11. Evan Boyle (Ballyduff), 12. Killian Dennehy (Cordal)

13. Paddy Lane (Austin Stacks), 14. Tomás Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahillys), 15. Ronan Carroll (Austin Stacks)

Subs

18. Donagh O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses) for Dennehy (40)

22. Jack Tagney (Kenmare Shamrocks) for Collins (44)

20. Jack Murphy (Austin Stacks) for Kirby (48)

19. Odhran Ferris (Ardfert) for Carroll (48)

17. Dara Stack (Kilcummin) for L Evans (51)

CORK

1. Billy Curtin (Valley Rovers)

2. Niall O’Shea (Urhan), 3. Colin Molloy (Nemo Rangers, captain), 6. Gearóid Daly (Mallow)

4. Colm Clifford (Éire Óg), 5. Matthew Woods (Valley Rovers), 12. Aaron O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue)

8. Darragh Clifford (Éire Óg), 9. Colm Gillespie (Aghabullogue)

14. Danny Miskella (Ballincollig), 11. Dara Sheedy (Bantry Blues), 7. Seán O’Leary (Kilmurry)

13. Bryan Hayes (Nemo Rangers), 22. Edward Myers (Naomh Abán), 15. Dylan O’Neill (Carbery Rangers)

Subs

10. Dylan Harrington (Clonakilty) for Myers (h-t)

20. Ben O’Connell (Ballincollig) for Woods (38)

24. Micheál Maguire (Castlehaven) for O’Neill (44)

23. Darragh Gough (Clonakilty) for Hayes (46)

21. Gearóid Kearney (Kinsale) for Miskella (54)

Referee: Eoin Morrissey (Waterford)