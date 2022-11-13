Membership : Access or Sign Up
Kerry All-Ireland winners celebrate as they help Rathmore return to senior ranks

Paul Murphy and Shane Ryan added another medal to their 2022 collection.

1 hour ago 2,824 Views 0 Comments
Kerry All-Ireland winners Paul Murphy and Shane Ryan.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

KERRY ALL-IRELAND winners Paul Murphy and Shane Ryan both hit key late points to help their Rathmore claim intermediate football glory today and book a return to the senior club ranks for the 2023 season.

Three years after suffering relegation from senior, Rathmore won today’s Kerry intermediate football final  over An Ghaeltacht by 1-13 to 0-14 in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

The success caps a brilliant year for Murphy and Ryan after their Sam Maguire success in July with Kerry and their county senior championship win with divisional outfit East Kerry last month.

Murphy was captain of that game and Ryan played in goal, both players and their Rathmore team-mates will now be unavailable for East Kerry next season.

Murphy clipped over the point that pushed Rathmore three clear in injury time, 1-12 to 0-12, and while An Ghaeltacht cut the gap to a single  point after that, they couldn’t draw level.

Kerry goalkeeper Ryan, who plays corner-forward for his club, swung over a brilliantly-judged free to clinch Rathmore’s win with the last score of the game.

John Moynihan hit 1-4 from play for the winners, his first-half goal was crucial, while Derry native Chrissy Spiers shot 0-4 for Rathmore.

Dara Ó Sé spearheaded the An Ghaeltacht scoring challenge with his tally of 0-8 from frees while Kerry senior Brian Ó Beaglaoich notched three  impressive points.

Rathmore now advance to the Munster intermediate championship where they will face a semi-final against Cork side Kanturk on Saturday 26 November.

