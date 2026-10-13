Kerry's Tadhg Morley retires - 'Pulling on the green and gold has been a privilege'

KERRY SENIOR FOOTBALLER Tadhg Morley has announced his retirement from the inter-county game.

Morley made his senior championship debut in 2016 against Clare and made 57 appearances in championship action for the Kingdom.

He won two All-Ireland senior medals in 2022 and 2025, while also collecting an All-Star award for his strong defensive displays in 2022. The Templenoe man’s honours list also includes five National League successes, and 10 Munster senior titles.

He was an All-Ireland junior club medal winner with Templenoe in 2016.

“After many proud and unforgettable years, I’ve decided the time has come to bring my Kerry football journey to an end,” wrote Morley in a statement released by Kerry GAA on Tuesday.

“Pulling on the green and gold has been a privilege I’ll always be proud of. One of the greatest honours of my career was bringing the Sam Maguire back to our small club of Templenoe and home to Blackwater. Occasions I know my late father would have been immensely proud of and memories I’ll treasure forever.

Advertisement

Tadhg Morley celebrating Kerry's 2022 All-Ireland final win. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

“I want to thank everyone who has been part of my journey, particularly my mam Therese, brother John and my wife Ciara, for all their love and support throughout the years. To my extended family, thank you for always being there and for the encouragement you’ve given me along the way.

“To my teammates, coaches, management and everyone involved with Kerry GAA, thank you for the memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.

“Finally, a special thank you to my club, Templenoe, for everything it has given me over the years. Representing our club on the biggest days has always been a huge honour for me and I look forward to many more years of making memories in the blue and white.

“I’m excited to take my place back in the stands to support Kerry amongst the great supporters I have met along the way, this time with my little son Teidí by my side.”

Tribute

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor paid tribute to the defender.

“Tadhg Morley was one of those players who made a manager’s job easier. As well as being versatile he was very dependable, and he was a great leader in the dressing room.

Tadhg Morley and Jack O'Connor celebrate with the Sam Maguire after the 2022 All-Ireland final. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

“He was the lynchpin of our defence in my first year back in 2022. He organised boys around him and had the respect of everybody on and off the field. He also came on in the 2025 All-Ireland to see us home.

“Tadhg has a career as a coach / manager ahead of him because he has the presence and leadership qualities in abundance.

“I wish him well in his retirement and I’d like to thank him for his massive contribution to Kerry over the past eleven years.”