Wednesday 5 January 2022
Okunbor set for debut as Jack O'Connor names star-studded side on his third coming

The Kingdom face Limerick in the McGrath Cup tonight.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 5 Jan 2022, 10:52 AM
Kerry's Stefan Okunbor.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

JACK O’CONNOR HAS named a strong Kerry side for tonight’s McGrath Cup opener against Limerick at 7pm in Austin Stack Park.

The Kingdom are without their Austin Stacks contingent, while Covid and injuries have also come into play. 

O’Connor’s first XV of 2022 includes Clifford brothers David and Paudie, with Dara Moynihan, Stephen O’Brien, Killian Spillane and Paul Geaney all starting in a star-studded attack. 

Shane Murphy gets the nod in goals after his return to the panel and Stefan Okunbuor will make his first senior start after his return from the AFL last year.

The Kingdom will tog out in blue and they’ll be captained by David Clifford.

Kerry (v Limerick)

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

2 Dan O Donoghue (Spa), 3 Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4 Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5 Pa Warren (Gneeveguilla), 6 Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7 Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

8 Stefan Okunbor (Na Gaeil), 9 Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

10 Dara Moynihan (Spa), 11 Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 12 Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

13 Killian Spillane (Templenoe), 14 David Clifford (Fossa), 15 Paul Geaney (Dingle)

