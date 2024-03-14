Advertisement
Kevin de Bruyne. Alamy Stock Photo
kevin left home alone

Kevin De Bruyne left out of Belgium squad to face Ireland

The Man City great has suffered a ‘minor groin injury.’
3
638
57 minutes ago

KEVIN DE BRUYNE has been left out of the Belgium squad to face Ireland in a friendly international on Saturday week, 23 March. 

Belgium also face England three days later, but De Bruyne will play no part owing to a “minor groin injury.” 

His Man City team-mate Jeremy Doku is included in Domenico Tedesco’s selection, along with Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard, Roma’s Romelu Lukaku, and Youri Tielemans of Aston Villa. Highly-rated teenage midfielder Arthur Vermeeren, now of Atletico Madrid, is also included. 

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is injured, with Yannick Carrasco and Thorgan Hazard also absent. 

John O’Shea will announce his Irish squad for the games against Belgium and Switzerland later today. 

Belgium squad to face Ireland and England 

 

Johan Bakayoko, Michy Batshuayi, Arnaud Bodart, Timothy Castagne, Koen Casteels, Charles de Ketelaere, Koni de Winter, Zeno Debast, Olivier Deman, Jeremy Doku, Wout Faes,  Thomas Kaminski, Romelu Lukaku, Thomas Meunier, Amadou Onana, Lois Openda, Matz Sels, Arthur Theate, Youri Tielemans, Leandro Trossard, Arthur Vermeeren, Jan Vertonghen, Aster Vranckx 

Author
Gavin Cooney
gavincooney@the42.ie
@gcooney93
3
