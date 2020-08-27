Ireland legend Kevin O'Brien smashes 8 sixes - and his own car window - in Lightning win

O'Brien was in fine form with the bat. Perhaps, upon reflection, too fine from his perspective.

IRISH INTERNATIONAL KEVIN O’Brien smashed 82, including eight sixes, in a 37-ball assault on the North West Warriors attack as Leinster Lightning emerged victorious during a rain-affected Test Triangle Inter-Provincial Series match at Pembroke. However, it later transpired that one of O’Brien’s sixes smashed a car window in the adjacent car park – his own.

In a T20 match reduced to 12 overs-a-side due to rain interruptions, O’Brien was a bright light on a dull day. He struck his second ball for the first of his eight maximums and didn’t let up, despite the risk of his momentum being broken going off for a mid-innings rain break.

His Leinster side finished with an impressive 124-4 from 12 overs, leaving the visiting Warriors a near impossible task of chasing down the massive target in dull, damp conditions.

The Warriors lost wickets early in the response, and apart from William Porterfield’s 50 from 30 balls, never looked likely to threaten the Lightning, with the Leinster side eventually winning by 24 runs (DLS method).

Despite having a superb day with the bat, O’Brien will unfortunately either have to call for a spin or face a windy car journey home after causing this damage to his own vehicle.

O'Brien put in his own back window with one of eight sixes from a total of 82. Source: Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland)

SCORES

Leinster Lightning v North West Warriors, Test Triangle Inter-Provincial Trophy, 27 August 2020, Pembroke

Leinster Lightning 124-4 (12 overs; K O’Brien 82, S Singh 25*; G Hume 3-18)

North West Warriors 104-8 (12 overs; W Porterfield 50; S Singh 3-11)

Leinster Lightning won by 24 runs (DLS method)