Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 26 June 2022
Advertisement

McGeeney philosophical after Armagh's 'cruel' championship exit

Kieran McGeeney’s side went out on penalties to Galway in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

Kevin O'Brien Reports from Croke Park
By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 26 Jun 2022, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,361 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5800399
Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney.
Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

AS THE DUST settled on the conclusion of Armagh’s summer, Kieran McGeeney tried to make sense of things. 

They scored 2-1 in stoppage-time at the end of normal-time to force extra-time when a Galway victory looked inevitable.

After Jemar Hall nudged Armagh one ahead in the 89th minute, Armagh appeared on the verge of victory. Then Cillian McDaid popped up with a booming equaliser to send us to a shoot-out, where the Tribesmen prevailed. 

“It’s just the way sport is. It’s cruel,” said a pensive McGeeney after the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final exit.

“Going to replays and stuff is not fair on supporters either, the way things are. Coming to Dublin is an expensive thing to do.

“It’s not ideal to do it. It’s a pure lottery. You would have put your house on Soupy and we had been practising penalties because we knew it was going to happen in some game.

“But to hit the side of the post… Ethan could have had two of them very easily, that’s the way it goes. It was in the lap of the Gods.

“It’s cruel on them. Tough on the boys in there and you feel for them, you really do, but it’s a tough mistress. That’s why I have all the grey hair.”

He admitted Armagh will have regrets after underperforming for long spells.

“They can play much better,” he said.

“We probably had a few injuries coming into it. But we had three or four still out of it. The panel is strong but I do think there is more in them.

“Armagh is a great football county, it is tough to stay up there with the rest of them. But sometimes we can get a wee bit carried away with our history. Our team won seven Ulsters and one All-Ireland and we won seven outside of that.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“It’s a tough ask to get up to the top, it takes a couple of years. But the group out there, I’ll be honest with you, they are better footballers than we ever were. But you need a wee bit of luck.

“I read today about the Sligo quarter-final, it’s funny, the year we won it, we had luck hanging out of us. The years before against Kerry and Meath, and even after, we went the other way.

“You just need that bit of luck. Cillian McDaid, that point there was a screamer. I remember Kevin Cassidy doing something like that in a quarter-final here against Donegal. Some days you just cannot do much about those.”

Asked if he felt he was an unlucky manager, McGeeney replied: “No. I am probably the luckiest.

“The fellas I have had over the years have been good lads. Real good lads. You can get a ball of bees, that are hard to deal with. I have been very lucky in that respect. I have good people around me. I like bringing in people who argue with me which doesn’t help the grey hair, but they are strong individuals.

“And I have strong players. I have got to as many quarter-finals as most managers out there. It’s just getting that wee kick. It’s just a bit of luck. I am not saying I am a good manager, I enjoy it. I love football, I love my county and I love the GAA. Not always reciprocated, but it is definitely a passion.”

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien  / Reports from Croke Park
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie