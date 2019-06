THE KILDARE TEAM to face Laois in round 1 of the Eirgrid Leinster U20 football championship tomorrow night features four members of last year’s All-Ireland winning side.

Goalkeeper Aaron O’Neill plus defenders Mark Barrett, DJ Early and Darragh Ryan were all part of the successful 2018 panel that delivered Leinster and All-Ireland glory.

Gay Campbell replaced Davy Burke as Lilywhites U20 manager over the winter.

Billy O’Loughlin’s Laois contains seven survivors from last year’s squad – Matthew Byron, Dean Brophy, Rob Tyrrell, Eoin Dunne, Ronan Coffey, Alan Kinsella and Diarmuid Whelan, while Sean O’Flynn and Mark Barry are unavailable as they’ve featured for the seniors this summer.

They teams clash on Tuesday at 7.30pm in St. Conleth’s Park.

Kildare

1. Aaron O’Neill (Carbury) 2. Niall O’Sullivan (Maynooth)

3. Mark Barrett (Ballymore Eustace)

4. Caolan Halpin (Ballymore Eustace) 5. Evin McGovern (Rathcoffey)

6. DJ Earley (Monasterevan)

7. Daragh Ryan (Sarsfields – captain) 8. James Carey (Carbury)

9. James Burke (Naas) 10. Liam O’Flynn (Celbridge)

11. Darragh Kirwan (Naas)

12. Brian McDonnell (Sarsfields) 13. Colm Joyce (Naas)

14. Jack Cully (Carbury)

15. Luke Griffin (Naas)

Laois

1. Matthew Byron (Courtwood)

2. Michael Dowling (Portlaoise)

3. Seamus Lacey (Ballylinan)

4. Alex Mohan (Portarlington)

5. Colin Slevin (Portarlington)

6. Jack Lacey (St Joseph’s)

7. Dean Brophy (St Joseph’s)

8. Robert Tyrrell (Camross)

9. Eoin Dunne (Rosenallis)

10. Ronan Coffey (Portarlington)

11. Michael Doran (Killeshin)

12. Niall Dunne (Courtwood)

13. Alan Kinsella (Courtwood)

14. Dan McCormack (O’Dempseys)

15. Diarmuid Whelan (Ballyroan Abbey)

