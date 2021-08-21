1-6 for Gaule as champions Kilkenny storm into All-Ireland semi-final with 13-point win

Kilkenny 3-19

Wexford 1-12

THE ALL-IRELAND camogie champions Kilkenny showed every inch of their worth at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, thundering into the semi-finals with a 13-point win over Wexford.

Wexford, who are still rebuilding after a few years of stagnation, attempted a fightback in the second half but they were outgunned by an experienced Kilkenny outfit.

The Cats powered over the line, with Denise Gaule pocketing 1-6, while Katie Nolan and Miriam Walsh both came away with three-point tallies.

Chloe Foxe was the most prolific for Wexford, scoring seven frees to keep Kevin Tattan’s side fighting to the end.

Kilkenny wasted little time asserting their authority, building up a 1-8 to 0-3 lead by the first water break. All Cats attackers bar Katie Power had registered a score by this point, including a goal from Doyle.

The Piltown forward was alert to a Denise Gaule free which dropped short and was batted back into play for Doyle to sweep home.

Knowing the kind of power Kilkenny would bring to the Cork venue, Wexford operated with a sweeper in the first half as Sarah O’Connor slotted in behind midfield after starting as a late replacement for four-time All-Ireland winner Katrina Parrock.

Wexford's Anais Curran and Grace Walsh of Kilkenny. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

She managed a long range point in the opening minutes, but their system wasn’t strong enough to hold off a relentless Kilkenny side who got off the mark through a Gaule free in the opening minute.

Between the eighth and 14th minute, Kilkenny outscored the Leinster challengers by 0-5 to 0-1 to begin putting some distance between the teams. Wexford then broke through for a goal chance, with Anais Curran, Chloe Foxe and Kate Kirwan all combining well. But their effort was snuffed out in the Kilkenny defence.

Mary O’Connell added Kilkenny’s second goal on 22 minutes, racing through the Wexford cover after gathering possession from Katie Power. Power, who has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, ensured every Kilkenny forward was on the scoresheet by the break, as the champions held a 2-13 to 0-6 lead at the halfway point.

There were no scores in the opening five minutes of the restart, until Wexford’s Foxe converted three consecutive frees to bring the gap back to seven.

O’Connell responded with her 3rd point of the day for Brian Dowling’s charges while O’Connell chipped in with her second of the game to maintain their advantage.

Grace Walsh, Miriam Walsh and Gaule all split the posts to press Kilkenny further before Gaule picked up a fortuitous goal when her shot at the posts squeezed in under the crossbar.

Ciara O’Connor created a goal chance for Wexford at the other end but her attempt was well blocked out. Substitute Parrock managed to get Wexford’s only goal of the game shortly before full-time when her pointed effort slipped into the net past Kilkenny keeper Aoife Norris.

But Kilkenny had booked their place in the semi-finals long before that consolation score, who finished with 14 players when substitute Miriam Barmbrick was dismissed late on with a red card.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Denise Gaule [1-6, 4f, 1 '55], Aoife Doyle [1-0], Miriam Walsh [0-3], Mary O’Connell [1-3], Katie Nolan [0-3], Grace Walsh [0-2], Katie Power [0-1]

Scorers for Wexford: Ciara O’Connor [0-1], Sarah O’Connor [0-1], Jackie Quigley [0-1], Chloe Foxe [0-7, 6ff, 1'45], Linda Bolger [0-1], Leah Walsh [0-1], Katrina Parrock [1-0]

Kilkenny

1. Aoife Norris [Piltown]

2. Michelle Teehan [James Stephens], 3. Claire Phelan [Lisdowney], 4. Davina Tobin [Emeralds]

5. Kellyann Doyle [Piltown], 6. Meighan Farrell [Thomastown], 7. Colette Dormer [Barrow Rangers]

8. Steffi Fitzgerald [Young Irelands], 9.Grace Walsh [Tullaroan]

10. Denise Gaule [Windap], 11. Mary O’Connell [Clara], 12. Katie Power [Windgap].

13. Katie Nolan [St Martin's], 14. Miriam Walsh [Tullaroan], 15. Aoife Doyle [Piltown]

Subs:

17. Niamh Deely [James Stephens] for Doyle [21 mins, injury]

9. Michaela Kenneally [Windgap] for Fitzgerald [46 mins]

18. Laura Murphy [O'Loughlin Gaels] for Nolan [49 mins]

22. Aoife Prendergast [Dicksboro] for Doyle [51 mins]

20. Miriam Bambrick [Barrow Rangers] for Teehan [54 mins]

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Wexford

1. Laura Brennan [Rathnure]

2. Sarah Harding Kenny [St Ibars], 3. Áine Lacey [St Ibars], 4. Louise O’Leary [Rathnure],

5. Meave Sinnott [Ferns St Aidans], 6. Ciara O’Connor [St Martins], 7. Emma Walsh [Glynn Barntown]

8. Amy Cardiff [St Martins], 9. Orla Sinnott [Ferns St Aidans]

10. Anais Curran [Oulart/The Ballagh], 11. Jackie Quigley [Rathnure], 12. Kate Kirwan [Bunclody]

27. Sarah O’Connor [St Martins], 14. Chloe Foxe [St Martins], 15. Joanne Dillon [Rathgarogue/Cushinstown]

Subs:

20. Linda Bolger [St Martins] for Sinnott [19 mins]

13. Katrina Parrock [Ballyboden] for Kirwan [36 mins]

28. Leah Walsh [Rapparees] for Cardiff [46 mins]

21. Mag Byrne [Kilrush] for Curran [46 mins]

24. Aoife Guiney [Rathnure] for Quigley [51 mins]

Referee: Andy Larkin [Cork]

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!