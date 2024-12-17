Four All-Ireland title wins and family fortunes - Galway's great club champions

THIRTY SIX KILOMETRES apart, two Galway clubs are celebrating All-Ireland success this week.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne and Sarsfields won their fourth All-Ireland senior titles over the weekend, in ladies football and camogie respectively.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne secured a remarkable four in a row at Croke Park on Saturday, while Sarsfields followed suit on Sunday with a fourth title in six seasons.

Remarkable dominance, as two rural clubs lead the way.

The family influence on both teams is among the many striking parallels.

The McGraths of Sarsfields. Kilkerrin-Clonberne have the Wards, the Divillys and the Noones. And that’s to list but a few in both camps.

Six McGrath sisters featured in Sarsfields’ 1-17 to 0-6 victory over Truagh/Clonlara on Sunday. Their father, Michael ‘Hopper’ McGrath, is the manager, an All-Ireland club himself with the successful Sarsfields hurling side of the ’90s.

Sarsfields manager Michael McGrath. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

All six sisters were on the field together at one stage as they avenged last year’s defeat to Dicksboro with a comprehensive victory.

Niamh didn’t play last year as she was pregnant with her now ten-month-old son, Ruadhán, but was sensational in midfield this season alongside her sister, Clodagh.

The oldest at 31, Niamh hit 0-6 (3f, 1 ’45) in a player-of-the-match display, while Siobhan top-scored with 1-5 (2f) from full-forward. Orlaith was the fourth starter at centre-forward, Laoise and Ciara came on as second-half substitutes.

“To be honest, it doesn’t happen every day of the week that there’d be six sisters winning an All-Ireland medal together on the field, and it’s definitely something to reflect back on in time,” their proud father Michael said afterwards.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne also boast successful father-daughter partnerships.

Willie Ward is the manager, while twins Louise and Nicola are central pillars of the team. They run the show from six and eleven, for club and for county. The duo were typically influential in Saturday’s hard-fought 0-13 to 0-9 win over Kilmacud Crokes.

Captain Louise was a constant thorn in Kilmacud’s side and scored a point, while Nicola, recently-crowned LGFA Player of the Year, helped keep the Dubliners’ star-studded forward line at bay.

The three Divilly sisters, Olivia, Siobhan and Niamh were all on the scoresheet. Their Dad, Michael, is also on the management team, having coached alongside Ward through the ranks.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne's Niamh Divilly, Siobhan Divilly and Olivia Divilly celebrate with their father, Michael. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Eva Noone was prominent before the posts in a player-of-the-match showing. Her sisters, Hannah and Lynsey, also played the full game, while their father, Gerry, has been involved through the years. Another mentor, John Boyle, also has daughters on the panel.

“It’s family,” as Willie Ward beamed afterwards. “The bond between the players themselves, they’re so close with each other. There’s so many sisters there and they bring in all the other ones and they make them sisters as well.

“It’s unbelievable that we have a team from a small community, a small club that can win four All-Irelands in a row.”

They are an exceptional team, but are defying logic given the low population base.

Their opponents on Saturday, Kilmacud Crokes, cite 4,800 members and 130 teams on their website.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne are a small operation in comparison, but football is a religion in their two parishes in north Galway.

The same applies for hurling and camogie thirty-six kilometres down the road at the Sarsfields club.

Sarsfields celebrate. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Sars draw players from the parishes of Ballaun, New Inn and Woodlawn and likewise, their success has surpassed reason.

They have contested eight of the last nine All-Ireland finals.

“We’d be a smallish club with two national schools and just what we have in terms of numbers, we look after them and we mind them,” said Hopper McGrath on Sunday.

“It’s unbelievable and it’s been a special year for the club. We won the Minor A, Junior A and Junior C. It’s amazing to have that many players and we do hold onto them. It’s not going to last forever, but I think we’re getting our share of victories out of it anyway.

“To turn eight county championships into four All-Irelands isn’t a bad return.”

Similar with Kilkerrin-Clonberne. They have won 12 successive Galway titles and seven Connacht crowns, while Saturday was their fifth All-Ireland final in a row.

Like Sarsfields, they endured heartbreak on the biggest day before getting their hands on the Dolores Tyrrell Memorial Cup. They’ve kept a firm grip on it since.

Both sides’ experience shone through on Saturday and Sunday.

Sars powered into an insurmountable lead and professionally saw out the win.

Kilkerrin held off Kilmacud throughout, and their game management down the home straight was excellent.

Two incredible journeys continued with more Croke Park glory.

A pair of exceptional club teams, both flying the Galway flag.

The celebrations will continue long into the Christmas.