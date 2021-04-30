Cork football squad hit by double ACL injury blow

RONAN McCARTHY LOOKS set to be without the services of both Killian O’Hanlon and Aidan Browne this season with the pair both suffering serious injury setbacks.

O’Hanlon, 28, and Browne, 22, are both expected to miss the entire 2021 intercounty season after picking up ACL injuries.

As reported by EchoLive, the two players suffered the injuries in separate incidents across the last week.

O’Hanlon made his debut for Cork in 2018 and has been a regular feature of the first team across the past two seasons, playing at midfield and centre-forward.

Defender Browne has been involved with the senior panel since 2019.

The Cork footballers are due to get their league campaign underway on 15 May when they take on Kildare in Thurles.

Their championship season starts in July with a game against either Waterford or Limerick.

