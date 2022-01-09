Kilmoyley cap off great weekend for Kerry hurling with Munster success

Kilmoyley (Kerry) 0-24

Courcey Rovers (Cork) 0-21

(after extra-time)

A GOOD WEEKEND for Kerry hurling got even better as Kilmoyley took the AIB Munster IHC crown with an extra-time win over Cork’s Courcey Rovers at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Sunday.

After three final appearances – two by Ballyduff and one by Kilmoyley themselves, in 2016 – this was Kerry’s first title at the grade and it was achieved in a manner which showed the victors’ doggedness as they scored four late points to force extra time before pushing on in the additional 20 minutes.

While Kilmoyley led for much of the first half, they conceded the last three points to Jerry O’Neill, Richard Sweetnam (free) and goalkeeper Stephen Nyhan (free) as Courceys went in leading by 0-9 to 0-8 at half-time.

However, while John Meyler – joint-manager with Maurice Murnane – was absent due to holidays, Kilmoyley never faded in the second half, even when falling 0-13 to 0-9 behind after a strong third quarter from Courceys, whose captain Tadhg O’Sullivan was outstanding.

Maurice O’Connor and Jordan Brick had points to halve the lead by the water break and O’Connor came to life in the final quarter while Daniel Collins, excellent from dead balls throughout, remained reliable.

While Sweetnam’s eighth of the day left Courceys 0-17 to 0-13 in front, O’Connor had two points and sub Robert Collins was also on target before Collins levelled.

Collins and another sub, Ronan Walsh, put Kilmoyley ahead in extra time and O’Connor would have opened up a five-point lead but for a great Nyhan save. Courceys did draw level at 0-21 each through O’Sullivan and Aidan O’Donovan, but Kilmoyley finished well as O’Connor’s fourth – a superb effort from near the endline – was followed by a free and a 65 by Collins.

Scorers for Kilmoyley: Daniel Collins 0-10 (0-9 frees, 0-1 65), Maurice O’Connor 0-4, Paudie O’Connor 0-3, Adrian Royle, Jordan Brick, Kieran McCarthy, Tom Murnane, Robert Collins, Ronan Walsh, David McCarthy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Courcey Rovers: Richard Sweetnam 0-8 (frees), Tadhg O’Sullivan 0-6, Jerry O’Neill, Aidan O’Donovan 0-2 each, Ronan Nyhan, Stephen Nyhan (free), Brendan Ryan 0-1 each.

Kilmoyley

1. John B O’Halloran

4. Flor McCarthy, 3. Colman Savage, 2. Donal Kennedy

5. James Godley, 6. Dougie Fitzell, 7. Tom Murnane

9. Paudie O’Connor, 18. Matthew Flaherty

8. Kieran McCarthy, 11. Daniel Collins, 12. David McCarthy

13. Daire Nolan, 10. Jordan Brick, 15. Maurice O’Connor

Subs:

14. Adrian Royle for Nolan (38)

17. Robert Collins for McCarthy (49)

19. Ronan Walsh for Royle (60)

Royle for Collins (half-time in extra time)

McCarthy for Flaherty (75)

Colins for Brick (80)

Courcey Rovers

1. Stephen Nyhan

4. Billy Mulcahy.3. Brian Collins, 19. Colm Daly

18. Colin Roche, 6. Fergus Lordan, 7. Shane McCarthy

8. DJ Twomey, 9. Martin Collins

12. Jerry O’Neill, 11. Seán Twomey, 10. Tadhg O’Sullivan

13. Ronan Nyhan, 14. Richard Sweetnam, 5. Olan Crowley

Subs:

15. Aidan O’Donovan for R Nyhan (half-time)

28. Brendan Ryan for Crowley (50)

17. John McCarthy for O’Neill (60)

20. Denis Coghlan for McCarthy (67)

21. Liam Collins for DJ Twomey (67)

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary)

**********

Meanwhile, Derry’s Steelstown were crowned Ulster intermediate champions after beating Moortown 0-6 to 0-4.

In a cagey affair, Steelstown had registered just two points after 45 minutes, but they finished the stronger to seal the win.

Finally, Cork outfit Ballygiblin enjoyed a Munster JHC final win over their neighbours Skeheenarinky. AFL player Mark Keane starred for Ballygiblin in their 2-14 to 1-9 victory.

