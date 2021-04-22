BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 22 April 2021
Polish striker departs for MLS after just 15 months at Celtic

Patryk Klimala has joined New York Red Bulls.

By Press Association Thursday 22 Apr 2021, 5:45 PM
Patryk Klimala under pressure while playing for Celtic against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership last October.
Image: PA
Image: PA

POLISH FORWARD PATRYK Klimala has completed his transfer from Celtic to Major League Soccer club New York Red Bulls.

The 22-year-old striker joined Celtic from Jagiellonia in January 2020 and scored three goals in 28 appearances, all but five coming off the bench.

A club statement read: “Everyone at Celtic thanks Patryk for his contribution to the club and wishes him every success in the future.”

Celtic are reported to be recouping the £3.5million fee they paid for the Poland U21 international.


