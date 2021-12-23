Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 23 December 2021
Advertisement

'He saved our life' - Liverpool boss Klopp pays tribute to Irish star Kelleher

The 23-year-old Corkonian saved two penalties in the dramatic defeat of Leicester.

By Press Association Thursday 23 Dec 2021, 12:01 AM
36 minutes ago 1,370 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5639168
Jurgen Klopp celebrates with Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher at full time after the Carabao Cup quarter-final match at Anfield.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Jurgen Klopp celebrates with Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher at full time after the Carabao Cup quarter-final match at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp celebrates with Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher at full time after the Carabao Cup quarter-final match at Anfield.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LIVERPOOL MANAGER Jurgen Klopp praised Ireland international goalkeeper and shoot-out hero Caoimhin Kelleher for ‘saving our life’ after he saved two penalties in the 5-4 penalty shootout win over Leicester City in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Anfield.

The 23-year-old from Cork may have been exposed for two of Leicester’s three first-half goals but he made crucial saves in the second half, setting up Takumi Minamino’s dramatic late goal, his sixth in five League Cup appearances, to ensure the game finished 3-3 in normal time.

Klopp said: “It is not the first time he was part of these spectacular games, against Arsenal (the 2019 5-5 League Cup draw which they won on penalties) it was similar but this a step forward and he saved our life, he was really helpful tonight.”

The German coach also insists he is happy to cede any home advantage and play in a one-off Carabao Cup semi-final to ease the burden on his players.

After the shoot-out victory over Leicester, Klopp’s side were drawn against Arsenal in the last four.

The two-legged affair is due to be played in the weeks commencing 3 and 10 January but that comes after a run of five matches in 12 days for Liverpool and Klopp is not keen on the additional workload being placed on his squad.

“I think it would be better with one game absolutely, but obviously what I say is not too important,” he said after making 10 changes for the quarter-final with three academy players in his starting line-up and five on the bench.

“If there are two games, then we will play two games. But it would be helpful if there was only one, true.

“The draw has us at Arsenal, I’m fine with that, we play there and see who is better and go for it.

“I don’t just speak about player welfare this year, I have been speaking about it for six years or maybe longer.

“If the things I say would help more, I would say it much more often. But it doesn’t help.

“The only thing I do with these messages is I create headlines. They never arrive at the right places.

“Tomorrow we have a meeting at 4pm but it’s with the Premier League and not with the EFL, I’m not sure if they are involved or not.

“I said it before, I would prefer only one semi-final. But I can’t see any kind of changes actually.”

Leicester left Anfield kicking themselves having twice squandered a two-goal lead.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Jamie Vardy (two) and James Maddison had made it 2-0 and 3-1 to Leicester only for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota and Minamino to respond.

“You saw in the second half the injuries we picked up, we had to change the structure of the team,” said manager Brendan Rodgers, who revealed Vardy played the last half-hour with a tight hamstring which prevented him taking a penalty.

“First half we were excellent and looked a real threat. To come to Anfield and score three goals, we really should have got four or five.

“Defensively you know you are going to have to suffer at times with the quality they have.

“In the second half we threw everything at it and it just looked at the end we were going to get through.

“To concede in the 95th minute I was so disappointed for the players, they put so much into the game.”

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie