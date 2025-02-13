Lara Gillespie wins gold medal at European Track Championships

LARA GILLESPIE has won a gold medal at the European Track Championships.

The 23-year-old prevailed in the elimination race in Zolder, Belgium.

Gillespie managed to thrive in a race that featured two crashes involving five riders that caused damage to the track.

The Dubliner remained near the front of the pack for each sprint elimination and was joined in the final three by Lisa van Belle of the Netherlands and Belgium’s Helene Hester.

It ultimately became a straight sprint between Gillespie and Hesters. The former made a break and pulled out a long lead to claim the win.

The Irish star returns to the track tomorrow to compete in the Omnium event.

That is followed by the Points Race and Madison with partner Mia Griffin this weekend.

Gillespie has already established herself as a significant talent.

She won a World Championship bronze medal in 2024 and continues to impress this year.

This latest victory follows an Intermediate Sprint title success at the UAE Tour last week.