France lock Le Roux cited for striking ahead of visit of Ireland in Six Nations

FRANCE SECOND ROW Bernard le Roux has been cited for striking against Alun Wyn Jones in last night’s meeting between the sides at Stade de France.

With a hearing to take place on Tuesday, le Roux will hope to avoid a ban with Ireland due to visit Paris next weekend for the final round of the Six Nations.

Fabien Galthié’s men impressed as they scored five tries in a 38-21 win over the Welsh but the victory may have come at a cost if starting lock le Roux is suspended.

The Racing 92 man has been cited for an incident involving Wales second row Alun Wyn Jones in the first half last night. Le Roux was not penalised during the game.

“Bernard Le Roux, the France Second Row (No. 4), has been cited for an alleged act of foul play by the independent Citing Commissioner appointed by World Rugby at the friendly match between France and Wales on Saturday 24 October 2020,” reads a statement issued by the Six Nations.

“The alleged offence, striking with the arm (Law 9.12) took place in the 19th minute of the match.

“A disciplinary hearing will be convened via Zoom video on Tuesday 27 October at 13:00 in front of a World Rugby appointed thee man independent panel comprised of Charles Cuthbert (UAE – Chairman), Frank Hadden (Sco) and Leon Lloyd (Eng).”