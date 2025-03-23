FAI CEO says League of Ireland academies will 'define next generation' of Ireland team

FAI CHIEF EXECUTIVE David Courell says League of Ireland academies will “define the next generation of talent” coming into the senior Republic of Ireland international team.

In what appears to be a significant blow to the implementation of the FAI’s own centralised coaching plan, which the association hoped to roll out next month, Courell said they are “working hard” to securing funding for clubs to develop the required structures.

In the match programme for tonight’s Nations League promotion/relegation play-off, Courell made no reference to the centralised coaching plan and instead focused his intentions on progress with academies.

Clubs had been left angered by the FAI’s surprise plan to invite 250 of the best boys and girls aged between 14 to 17 to Abbotstown during school holidays throughout the year.

As reported by The 42, the Premier Clubs Alliance – the representative body of the 10 top-flight teams – wrote a letter to the FAI informing them they would not release players in their academies for the scheme.

FAI chief football officer Marc Canham and his deputy, Shane Robinson, made a presentation to the PCA about their plans that resulted in the letter being sent.

Further to that, the governing body of the League of Ireland, the National League Committee, requested all correspondence between the FAI and Government relating to proposals for academy funding.

While new Minster for Sport Patrick O’Donovan recently told The 42 that academy funding was “no imminent”, Courell wrote in his programme message about the important of securing funds.

“More widely for the association, the League of Ireland Academies continue to be a focus for the association and as recent weeks have shown a key point of debate.

“This is entirely appropriate as LOI academies will be the source of players for the Irish international team going forward and will define the next generation of talent, and we’re working hard to secure the funding the academy structure needs in this country to produce that talent.”