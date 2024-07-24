Eight League of Ireland clubs seek 'biggest ask yet' of €80 million government funding

EIGHT LEAGUE OF Ireland clubs have applied for grants totalling €80.6 million as part of the Department of Sport’s latest round of Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Funding.

The applications for facility improvements are part of the government’s overall pot of €120m to be allocated across all sports as they look to develop supporting infrastructure.

It means that clubs in both the Premier and First Division are aiming for a 67% share of the total, and interim FAI chief executive David Courrell admitted they had “lodged our biggest ask yet.”

Bohemians, Drogheda United, Galway United, Shelbourne, Sligo Rovers, Treaty United and Wexford have all applied, with a statement from the FAI confirming that “support has also been provided for an application by Dublin City Council for the redevelopment of Dalymount Park and also towards South Dublin County Council to fund floodlighting upgrade works at Tallaght Stadium, home to Shamrock Rovers.”

It was also announced that “a joint funding application with the IRFU has been made for sustainable renewable energy upgrade work at the Aviva Stadium, host to our senior national teams.”

While €86.2m in funding is being sought for all of these projects, from a total estimated cumulative project cost of €140m, The 42 understands that the figure for the League of Ireland projects is €80.6m.

“The FAI continues to highlight and advocate for increased Government financial support to upgrade Irish football’s infrastructure and facilities across all levels of the game to make them fit for purpose,” a FAI statement read.

It was in June of last year that the FAI cited “chronic” underfunding after they unveiled a document – The Facility Investment Vision and Strategy – that had come as a result of an audit of grassroots and professional facilities across the country.

A headline figure of €863 million to complete 2,500 projects over 15 years was announced, with the government providing €517m, €173m from Local Authorities and the FAI contributing the remaining €173m.

Interim FAI Chief Executive Officer David Courell said: “Irish football has lodged our biggest ask yet under the LSSIF and we thank the clubs and venue hosts for supporting our vision for the future of facilities across Irish football.

“We are extremely grateful to the Government for creating these opportunities of funding streams which demonstrates their ambitious vision for sport and football nationally. As the largest participation sport in the country, we look forward to Government support for these nine projects which will grow the game in Ireland and make a lasting contribution to so many clubs and communities.

“We are excited to see a real kick start of our facilities vision ambitions when the final outcome is announced in the Autumn.”