Do you agree with our League of Ireland Team of the season?

Shamrock Rovers' Gary O'Neill was chosen in both teams.

WITH THE PREMIER Division title race already wrapped up, it’s time to select our Team of the Season.

Ahead of the final round of top flight League of Ireland fixtures this weekend, Shane Keegan and David Sneyd pick their best XI on the latest episode of The42‘s Football Family.

Formation-wise, Cobh Rambers manager Shane decided to go with a 4-4-2 diamond and The42′s own David opted for a 3-4-1-2.

They agree on eight players, but there were a number of arguments over the final three places.

Did Jack Byrne do enough to warrant a place on the team? Who was the best goalkeeper in the league?

Advertisement

Let us know your Team of the Season in the comments section below.

Shane Keegan

Goalkeeper: Nathan Sheppard (Dundalk FC)

Defence: Cameron Dummigan (Derry City), Joe Redmond (St Pat’s), Mark Connolly (Dundalk/Derry City), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfield (diamond): Gary O’Neill (Shamrock Rovers), Shane Farrell (Shelbourne), Will Patching (Derry City), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)

Strikers: Rory Gaffney (Shamrock Rovers), Aidan Keena (Sligo Rovers)

David Sneyd

Goalkeeper: Alan Mannus (Shamrock Rovers)

Centre-backs: Mark Connolly (Dundalk/Derry City), Joe Redmond (St Pat’s), Lee Grace (Shamrock Rovers)

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Wing-backs: Cameron Dummigan (Derry City), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers)

Centre midfield: Adam O’Reilly (St Pat’s), Gary O’Neill (Shamrock Rovers)

Attacking midfield: Will Patching (Derry City)

Strikers: Rory Gaffney (Shamrock Rovers), Aidan Keena (Sligo Rovers)

To listen to the full episode and enjoy the benefits of membership, click here.