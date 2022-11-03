Membership : Access or Sign Up
Do you agree with our League of Ireland Team of the season?

Shane Keegan and David Sneyd made their selections on the latest episode of The42′s Football Family.

42 minutes ago 914 Views 0 Comments
Shamrock Rovers' Gary O'Neill was chosen in both teams.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WITH THE PREMIER Division title race already wrapped up, it’s time to select our Team of the Season.

Ahead of the final round of top flight League of Ireland fixtures this weekend, Shane Keegan and David Sneyd pick their best XI on the latest episode of The42‘s Football Family.  

Formation-wise, Cobh Rambers manager Shane decided to go with a 4-4-2 diamond and  The42′s own David opted for a 3-4-1-2.

They agree on eight players, but there were a number of arguments over the final three places.

Did Jack Byrne do enough to warrant a place on the team? Who was the best goalkeeper in the league? 

Let us know your Team of the Season in the comments section below.  

Shane Keegan

Goalkeeper: Nathan Sheppard (Dundalk FC) 

Defence: Cameron Dummigan (Derry City), Joe Redmond (St Pat’s), Mark Connolly (Dundalk/Derry City), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfield (diamond): Gary O’Neill (Shamrock Rovers), Shane Farrell (Shelbourne), Will Patching (Derry City), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers) 

Strikers: Rory Gaffney (Shamrock Rovers), Aidan Keena (Sligo Rovers) 

David Sneyd

Goalkeeper: Alan Mannus (Shamrock Rovers) 

Centre-backs: Mark Connolly (Dundalk/Derry City), Joe Redmond (St Pat’s), Lee Grace (Shamrock Rovers) 

Wing-backs: Cameron Dummigan (Derry City), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers) 

Centre midfield: Adam O’Reilly (St Pat’s), Gary O’Neill (Shamrock Rovers) 

Attacking midfield: Will Patching (Derry City) 

Strikers: Rory Gaffney (Shamrock Rovers), Aidan Keena (Sligo Rovers)

The42 Team

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie