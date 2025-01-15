RTÉ in danger of losing rights to League of Ireland games this season

RTÉ ARE IN danger of losing the rights to show League of Ireland games this season.

The 42 has learned that the national broadcaster has been trumped in their bid for Premier Division coverage by Virgin Media, who are now set to be the primary broadcaster after committing to show double the number of games as their rival and increase TV revenue for clubs.

It’s understood that Virgin will air 36 fixtures and broadcast at least one a week for the entire Premier Division campaign.

While all top-flight clubs are believed to be in favour of the Virgin deal, and made their wishes known to the FAI, it’s believed that the governing body has yet to formally sign off on the plan.

However, a decision is imminent with the new season only one month away.

RTÉ and Virgin shared coverage of 29 games in the men’s Premier Division in 2024, and figures released from the FAI last month revealed how there was a 42% rise in TV viewership compared to 2023.

Virgin now want to show a minimum of 36 league games with additional rights for the FAI Cup and European fixtures also up for grabs.

Sources in RTÉ have admitted they are devastated at the news after those who contribute to their live coverage were informed by head of sport Declan McBennett earlier today that they were set to lose the rights.

The 42 has learned that senior FAI figures have attempted to find a compromise to any TV deal that would include RTÉ but there has been no further movement regarding that.

It would be major blow for the national broadcaster, who only earlier this month stated in one of their own media releases for 2025 sports coverage that “the League of Ireland will be in full action on Friday nights.”

As well as the rise in attendances at games and record sale of season tickets at several clubs, the sharp increase in TV figures prompted Virgin to act and go it alone.

In December, the League of Ireland released a statement explaining that during 2024 “there was an average peak of 115,246 viewers for the season rising from 81,922 in 2023 while the mean average audience for games in the top flight increased from 48,863 to 69,461.

“In a record-breaking year for the League of Ireland, average TV viewership for the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division also rose 70% from 8,536 to 14,533 on TG4 with the average peak audience jumping from 24,009 to 33,608 this season.

“There has also been a 63% rise in average viewing per game since 2022 in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division with the mean average rising from 42,583 viewers to 69,461 while the average peak increased from 72,500 to 115,246.

“With a rise in the number of televised games, a total of 4.2 million views of televised fixtures across the League of Ireland, Sports Direct Men’s and Women’s FAI Cups and Avenir Sports All-Island Cup. This is an increase of 35% from 3.1 million in 2023.”

The curtain raiser of the new men’s season is the President’s Cup between champions Shelbourne and FAI Cup winners Drogheda United on 7 February.

The campaign begins the following weekend with a showpiece Dublin derby between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers taking place at Aviva Stadium on Sunday, 16 February.