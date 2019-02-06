This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
LeBron James suffers heaviest loss of career against rampant Pacers

The Lakers have only lost 11 games by 40 points or more in the history of the franchise.

By The42 Team Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 8:17 AM
33 minutes ago 821 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4479234

LEBON JAMES SUFFERED the biggest loss of his NBA career as the Los Angeles Lakers were thrashed by the Indiana Pacers last night.

Los Angeles fell to Indiana on the road 136-94 and the 42-point loss was the largest margin of defeat in James’ career.

The Lakers have only lost 11 games by 40 points or more in the history of the franchise.

James became just the fifth player in NBA history to eclipse 32,000 points during the contest. He finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

The Pacers got scoring from everywhere. Bojan Bogdanovic and Myles Turner led the way for Indiana with 24 and 22 points respectively. Five other Pacers scored in double-digits.

Indiana extended their winning streak to three games with the victory. The Lakers have now lost two straight.

Tuesday’s results

Los Angeles Clippers 117-115 Charlotte Hornets
Boston Celtics 103-96 Cleveland Cavaliers
Indiana Pacers 136-94 Los Angeles Lakers
Detroit Pistons 105-92 New York Knicks
Memphis Grizzlies 108-106 Minnesota Timberwolves
Oklahoma City Thunder 132-122 Orlando Magic
Toronto Raptors 119-107 Philadelphia 76ers
Miami Heat 118-108 Portland Trail Blazers

 

Source: NBA/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

