LeBron James suffers heaviest loss of career against rampant Pacers

LEBON JAMES SUFFERED the biggest loss of his NBA career as the Los Angeles Lakers were thrashed by the Indiana Pacers last night.

Los Angeles fell to Indiana on the road 136-94 and the 42-point loss was the largest margin of defeat in James’ career.

The Lakers have only lost 11 games by 40 points or more in the history of the franchise.

James became just the fifth player in NBA history to eclipse 32,000 points during the contest. He finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

The Pacers got scoring from everywhere. Bojan Bogdanovic and Myles Turner led the way for Indiana with 24 and 22 points respectively. Five other Pacers scored in double-digits.

Indiana extended their winning streak to three games with the victory. The Lakers have now lost two straight.

Tuesday’s results

Los Angeles Clippers 117-115 Charlotte Hornets

Boston Celtics 103-96 Cleveland Cavaliers

Indiana Pacers 136-94 Los Angeles Lakers

Detroit Pistons 105-92 New York Knicks

Memphis Grizzlies 108-106 Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder 132-122 Orlando Magic

Toronto Raptors 119-107 Philadelphia 76ers

Miami Heat 118-108 Portland Trail Blazers