Premiership club Leicester Tigers have signed Harry Potter

PREMIERSHIP CLUB LEICESTER Tigers have confirmed the signing of Harry Potter from the Melbourne Rebels.

Tigers, whose director of rugby is Irishman Geordan Murphy, have also announced the signing of Australian international second row Blake Enever from the Brumbies.

22-year-old Potter can play in the midfield or the outside backs and was born in London before his family moved to Australia during his childhood.

Harry Potter at Rebels training in Melbourne earlier this year. Source: AAP/PA Images

Potter has impressed for Sydney University in the Shute Shield competition in recent years, as well as featuring in the National Rugby Championship for the NSW Country Eagles and Melbourne Rising.

While Potter never got a Super Rugby debut for the Rebels, Leicester have now made the move to bring him back to his native land ahead of next season.

“Harry is a very talented young man who we are extremely excited about adding to our group here in Leicester,” said Leicester’s Murphy.

“At only 22, he has a promising future ahead of him in the game and we are confident he will only continue to improve in our environment, while adding to our club.

“He is as equally as impressive off the pitch as he is on it and in our conversations with him ahead of arriving, he’s shown a willingness to want to be a part of our journey.”

Meanwhile, 28-year-old lock Enever will bring more than 50 games worth of experience from the Brumbies.

He won two caps for the Wallabies back in 2017 and will offer Tigers plenty of physicality.

Enever [left] has two Wallabies caps. Source: AAP/PA Images

“Blake is a strong addition to the club ahead of the new season and brings with him a wealth of experience from Super Rugby,” said Murphy.

“He’s a big, physical and hard-working player, which is what we want in our pack, and someone our fans should be thrilled to see joining the club.

“A big, tall line-out caller and strong, physical addition the scrum, who enjoys the hard stuff in the game in both attack and defence … it’s what you want in a lock!

“In our dealings with Blake so far we have been impressed by him as a young man who will add much more than what he offers on the pitch to our club and that is important to us as we move forward on our journey.”

Leicester had already confirmed the signings of Fijian wing Nemani Nadolo, Scotland centre Matt Scott, Ireland U20 midfielder Dan Kelly, South African flanker Cyle Brink, and Georgia hooker Shalva Mamukashvili.