7 additions as Leinster announce Academy list for next season

Max O'Reilly scores for the Irish U20s against England earlier this year. He is among this year's intake at the Leinster Academy.

LEINSTER RUGBY HAVE added seven new players to their Academy for the 2020/21 season.

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC), Joe McCarthy (DUFC), John McKee (Old Belvedere RFC), Sean O’Brien (UCD RFC), Max O’Reilly (DUFC), Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC) and Alex Soroka (Clontarf FC) have been added, all of whom have been named in Ireland’s U20 squad for the 2020 Six Nations, currently suspended with two games remaining.

Leinster last month announced five players – Ryan Baird, Harry Byrne, Jack Dunne, Tommy O’Brien, and Dan Sheehan – had been promoted from the Academy to senior contracts.

“As with any year we are delighted to see a group of young men move on to Senior contracts and we wish those five players the very best of luck”, said Noel McNamara, Leinster’s Academy Manager.

“Then it’s time to get excited for the next group coming in and seeing how they develop over the coming seasons.

“Today’s announcement is a hugely special moment for the players and the culmination of a lot of hard work over many years. Of course, the reality is that the hard work is only beginning, but it is important to mark this achievement and for them and their clubs, schools, and families to take pride in what this next step means.”

Academies are allowed resume training from 20 July.

Leinster Rugby Academy – Year Three 2020/21:

David Hawkshaw

Michael Milne (8 caps)

Aaron O’Sullivan

Patrick Patterson (3 caps)

Michael Silvester

Leinster Rugby Academy – Year Two 2020/21:

Tom Clarkson

Brian Deeny

Cormac Foley

Martin Moloney

Charlie Ryan

Liam Turner

Leinster Rugby Academy – Year One 2020/21: