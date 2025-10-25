Experimental Leinster side run in eight tries to see off stubborn Zebre

Leinster 50

Zebre Parma 26

LEO CULLEN’S EXPERIMENTAL Leinster side returned to winning ways in the United Rugby Championship with a bonus-point triumph over Zebre Parma at the Aviva Stadium.

Taking to the field minus 22 players that were recently called up to the Ireland squad, Leinster met with stubborn resistance from Zebre and found themselves just five points to the good at half-time.

Yet the Blues ultimately discovered an extra gear after the restart to earn just their second victory of the current campaign.

Including Ciaran Mangan – the younger brother of second row Diarmuid, who indirectly replaced late withdrawal Max Deegan in the match day 23 – Cullen handed debuts to no fewer than six players over the course of this contest.

However, it was a man who made his bow against the Sharks a fortnight ago who broke the deadlock with just 70 seconds gone on the clock. After getting on the end of a delicate kick into the ‘22’ by Harry Byrne, debutant Hugo McLaughlin released Joshua Kenny for a simple finish over the line.

Andrew Osborne and Mirko Belloni Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Byrne was on hand to add the bonuses to this score and Leinster didn’t have to wait long for their second try of the game. Drafted into the starting line-up at short notice, Alex Soroka got his boot to an Andrew Osborne offload in the seventh minute before eventually crossing in clinical fashion for a five-pointer.

Although their dream start to the proceedings was interrupted by Mirko Belloni’s excellent finish in the right corner via a delicate crossfield delivery from scrum-half Thomas Dominguez, Leinster were quick to reinforce their authority.

After opposition winger Albert Einstein Batista spilled possession on the left-flank, the highly-motivated Soroka gobbled up the loose ball and raced over the whitewash for his second try of the game.

Yet despite being placed under enormous pressure from a defensive perspective, Zebre were showing plenty of adventure in attack. Just shy of the first-quarter mark, the lively Dominguez took a quick ‘tap and go’ penalty close to the Leinster line and burst impressively through a gap for another converted try.

Brian Deeney battles the Zebre defence. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

It was proving to be open and entertaining fare at Irish Rugby HQ and despite not being his intended target, a Byrne pass towards the right-hand side found its way into the arms of Kenny and he subsequently joined Soroka in bagging a brace of opening period tries.

While this sealed a bonus point for Leinster, a victory was from certain just yet and the hosts suffered a set-back when Osborne retrospectively received a 20-minute red card for tackling Zebre full-back Lorenzo Pani in the air.

The visitors also finished the first half with 14 players after a Dominguez challenge on James Culhane warranted a yellow card and an off-field review, but an earlier converted try from Giovanni Quattrini off a line-out maul meant Leinster’s lead stood at 26-21 during the interval.

On the resumption, Dominguez’s instance of foul play was also upgraded to a 20-minute red card. Despite team skipper Luke McGrath having a try ruled out for a knock-on, loosehead prop Jerry Cahir celebrated his professional debut by powering over underneath a slew of bodies for a 48th minute try.

RG Snyman came off the bench to score a second-half try. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Before being named player of the match for the second time this month in the URC, the aforementioned Byrne found space on the left-wing to break over for a five-pointer that he also converted on 55 minutes.

This provided Leinster with some much-needed breathing space moving into the final quarter and in addition to introducing a plethora of debutants to the fray, Leo Cullen gave a run out to two-time World Cup winner RG Snyman.

The Springbok international had limped off with an injury against Munster at Croke Park seven days earlier, but he regained fitness in time for this bout and got on the end of a fine team move for Leinster’s seventh try on 68 minutes.

Marco Zanon crossed over at the end of a fast-paced move to ensure Zebre came away with a richly-deserved bonus point, but Leinster did have the final say when Will Connors touched down under pressure with just over three minutes of normal time remaining.

Scorers for Leinster:

Tries – Alex Soroka 2, Joshua Kenny 2, Jerry Cahir, Harry Byrne, RG Snyman, Will Connors

Alex Soroka 2, Joshua Kenny 2, Jerry Cahir, Harry Byrne, RG Snyman, Will Connors Conversions – Harry Byrne [5 from 7], Caspar Gabriel [0 from 1]

Scorers for Zebre Parma:

Tries – Mirko Belloni, Thomas Dominguez, Giovanni Quattrini, Marco Zanon

Mirko Belloni, Thomas Dominguez, Giovanni Quattrini, Marco Zanon Conversions – Giacomo Da Re [3 from 4]

LEINSTER: Hugo McLaughlin; Joshua Kenny (Fintan Gunne ‘59), Hugh Cooney, Charlie Tector, Andrew Osborne (Ciaran Mangan ’50, red card replacement); Harry Byrne (Caspar Gabriel ’75), Luke McGrath; Jerry Cahir (Alex Usanov ’65), John McKee (Bobby Sheehan ’61), Rabah Slimani (Andrew Sparrow ’66); Brian Deeny (RG Snyman ’43), Diarmuid Mangan (Brian Deeny ’57-‘69); Max Alex Soroka, Scott Penny, James Culhane (Will Connors ’37).

ZEBRE PARMA: Lorenzo Pani (Luca Morisi ’65); Mirko Belloni (Martin Roger Farias ‘45), Giulio Bertaccini, Marco Zanon, Albert Einstein Batista; Giacomo Da Re, Thomas Dominguez; Muhamed Hasa (Marcos Gallorini ’61), Giovanni Quattrini (Tommaso Di Bartolomeo ’44), Matteo Nocera (Paolo Buonfiglio half-time); Franco Carrera (Giacomo Milano ’65-‘80), Leonard Krumov; Giacomo Ferrari (Giovanni Licata ’59), Samuele Locatelli (Giacomo Ferrari ’67), David Odiase.

Referee: Ian Kenny (SRU).