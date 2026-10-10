Leinster's delight to return home to Laya Arena as Cardiff visit Dublin

EVERYONE HAD HAD quite enough of the Aviva Stadium. No offence intended.

It’s just that when Leinster played all their home games there, the big stadium’s effect well and truly wore off. Even when there were relatively large crowds in the Aviva for home Leinster games, the empty seats often nagged away in your peripheral vision.

There were strong atmospheres for some Leinster games, but there were also some moribund days at the Aviva.

One of the joys of supporting an Irish province is the sense of tight-knit community that can be built up among the diehards. That was difficul to recreate in the Aviva.

To a person, players, staff and supporters are happy that Leinster are now home at the refurbished, improved Laya Arena. Having played a pre-season game against Zebre there last month, the RDS is properly relaunched tonight as Cardiff visit in the URC [KO 7.45pm, TG4/Premier Sports].

The capacity of 20,600 is ideal for a team like Leinster. As is the case today, it will get close to a sell-out regularly and never have that hollow feeling created by swathes of empty seats.

Leinster want to create a fortress feel and while a place with the history and architecture of the Royal Dublin Society might not immediately lend itself to that plan, the way to do it is by winning and winning and winning at home.

In fairness, Leinster have long done a good job of winning at the RDS, often in great style. But they return home with a mentality to prove their doubters wrong. They want to be nasty to play against.

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Being away from the RDS hasn’t prevented Leinster from being successful in the URC. They are the defending back-to-back champions, having started to put the record straight in this competition.

The tunnel at the refurbished stadium. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

In deciding to keep their home Champions Cup pool games against Sale and Pau at Laya Arena, the province are underlining the intention of building the buzz at this stadium. That said, it’s unlikely the visit of Sale or Pau would have got a huge crowd into the Aviva.

Tonight is all about getting off to a good start back at home, all the more so because Leinster didn’t win either of their two opening games of the season in South Africa. There were good performances from lots of young players against the Lions and Sharks, as well as three losing bonus points, but the results haven’t sat well with this group.

Leinster’s senior Ireland internationals, who were part of the South Africa trip but largely didn’t play, are back in action tonight as Leo Cullen sends out a completely changed team that looks very strong on paper.

Alongside those tried-and-trusted big names are a few of the emerging talents, with Leinster fans welcoming the return of wing JJ Kenny.

The 23-year-old didn’t tour South Africa, having had a minor injury in the weeks before, but he has warmed up by playing for Terenure in the AIL over the past fortnight. 12 tries in 13 Leinster starts last season showed how exciting a player he is.

21-year-old scrum-half Oliver Coffey gets his first senior Leinster start. He is a smart operator who shone for the Ireland U20s in 2024. He lines out alongside Sam Prendergast, who impressed off the bench last weekend against the Sharks.

The array of firepower Leinster can call on - Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose, Jamie Osborne, captain Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, and Jack Conan make their seasonal bows here – makes them firm favourites tonight.

Tadhg Furlong is among the returning Ireland internationals. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

Cardiff, who reached the URC quarter-finals last season, have enjoyed a positive start to this campaign with a win away to Scarlets and a home victory against Zebre, but this is a different challenge.

Head coach Corniel van Zyl has welcomed 35-year-old number eight Taulupe Faletau and experienced scrum-half Aled Davies back from injury, while skipper Liam Belcher is also back at hooker.

21-year-old fullback Matty Young gets his URC debut in Dublin, where he and his Cardiff team-mates will need to produce something scintillating to spoil Leinster’s homecoming party.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Joshua Kenny, Garry Ringrose, Jamie Osborne, Jimmy O’Brien; Sam Prendergast, Oliver Coffey; Alex Usanov, Dan Sheehan (captain), Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Max Deegan, Scott Penny, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Peter Dooley, Thomas Clarkson, Alan Spicer, Josh Ericson, Fintan Gunne, Caspar Gabriel, Robbie Henshaw.

CARDIFF: Matty Young; Jacob Beetham, Harri Millard, Le Roux Malan, Mason Grady; Callum Sheedy, Aled Davies; Danny Southworth, Liam Belcher (captain), Javan Sebastian; Josh Mcally, Teddy Williams; Alex Mann, Dan Thomas, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Rhys Barratt, Sam Wainwright, George Nott, Semisi Paea, Johan Mulder, Jarrod Evans, Steffan Emanuel.

Referee: Sam Grove-White [SRU].