Jordie Barrett moves to 12 for Leinster while Connacht start internationals

JORDIE BARRETT MOVES to 12 for the URC clash of Leinster and Connacht at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow (KO: 5.30pm, RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1).
The western province have named a strong side with Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham all starting.
For Leinster there are 13 changes in personnel to the starting XV from last Saturday’s 15-7 win over Clermont, with Barrett switching to inside centre and Jimmy O’Brien swapping from the wing to full-back.
Jack Conan captains the side from No 8 with Alex Soroka, who is making his first appearance of the season, and Scott Penny joining him in the back row.
Diarmuid Mangan is one of five academy players named in the starting XV and he will partner RG Snyman in the second row. Jack Boyle and Rabah Slimani will scrum down either side of academy hooker Gus McCarthy in a repeat of the same front row who faced Connacht in October.
Ross Byrne and Luke McGrath are the half-back positions, with academy player Charlie Tector picked to partner Barrett in the centre.
With O’Brien at full-back, the academy pair of Andrew Osborne, who scored in October’s win over Connacht in Galway, and Aitzol Arenzana-King have been given the nod on the wings.
Lee Barron, Michael Milne and Cian Healy provide the front row cover from the bench with Brian Deeny, Ryan Baird and Max Deegan offering further reinforcements in a 6-2 split.
Jamison Gibson-Park and Harry Byrne are the replacement halfbacks.
For Connacht, international trio Aki, Hansen and Bealham all start for the first time since the November internationals, with two other players named in that Ireland squad – captain Cian Prendergast and Dave Heffernan – also in the starting XV.
Josh Ioane returns from injury to play for the first time since the end of October – he lines out at out-half with Ben Murphy alongside him at scrum-half.
Denis Buckley completes an experienced front row with Heffernan and Bealham, while Josh Murphy moves to the second row to partner Darragh Murray. Paul Boyle starts at No 8, with Shamus Hurley-Langton as openside flanker.
Cathal Forde moves to the 13 jersey alongside Aki, Piers O’Conor also returns from injury to start at full-back, and winger Shane Jennings completes the side.
Connacht have opted for a 6:2 split on the bench with Sean Jansen returning from suspension, Santiago Cordero covering the back field and Conor Oliver again wearing 23.
Leinster
15. Jimmy O’Brien
14. Aitzol Arenzana-King
13. Charlie Tector
12. Jordie Barrett
11. Andrew Osborne
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath
1. Jack Boyle
2. Gus McCarthy
3. Rabah Slimani
4. Diarmuid Mangan
5. RG Snyman
6. Alex Soroka
7. Scott Penny
8. Jack Conan (Capt)
Replacements:
16. Lee Barron
17. Michael Milne
18. Cian Healy
19. Brian Deeny
20. Ryan Baird
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Harry Byrne
23. Max Deegan
Connacht:
15. Piers O’Conor
14. Mack Hansen
13. Cathal Forde
12. Bundee Aki
11. Shane Jennings
10. Josh Ioane
9. Ben Murphy
1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Josh Murphy
5. Darragh Murray
6. Cian Prendergast (Capt)
7. Shamus Hurley-Langton
8. Paul Boyle
Replacements:
16. Dylan Tierney-Martin
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Jack Aungier
19. Oisín Dowling
20. Sean Jansen
21. Caolin Blade
22. Santiago Cordero
23. Conor Oliver
Ref: Chris Busby (IRFU)
