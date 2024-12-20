Advertisement
More Stories
Jordie Barrett. Nick Elliott/INPHO
FreeTeam news

Jordie Barrett moves to 12 for Leinster while Connacht start internationals

Five academy players in Leinster XV while both sides opt for 6:2 bench split.
12.27pm, 20 Dec 2024
20

JORDIE BARRETT MOVES to 12 for the URC clash of Leinster and Connacht at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow (KO: 5.30pm, RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1).

The western province have named a strong side with Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham all starting. 

For Leinster there are 13 changes in personnel to the starting XV from last Saturday’s 15-7 win over Clermont, with Barrett switching to inside centre and Jimmy O’Brien swapping from the wing to full-back. 

Jack Conan captains the side from No 8 with Alex Soroka, who is making his first appearance of the season, and Scott Penny joining him in the back row. 

Diarmuid Mangan is one of five academy players named in the starting XV and he will partner RG Snyman in the second row. Jack Boyle and Rabah Slimani will scrum down either side of academy hooker Gus McCarthy in a repeat of the same front row who faced Connacht in October. 

Ross Byrne and Luke McGrath are the half-back positions, with academy player Charlie Tector picked to partner Barrett in the centre. 

With O’Brien at full-back, the academy pair of Andrew Osborne, who scored in October’s win over Connacht in Galway, and Aitzol Arenzana-King have been given the nod on the wings. 

Lee Barron, Michael Milne and Cian Healy provide the front row cover from the bench with Brian Deeny, Ryan Baird and Max Deegan offering further reinforcements in a 6-2 split. 

Jamison Gibson-Park and Harry Byrne are the replacement halfbacks.

For Connacht, international trio Aki, Hansen and Bealham all start for the first time since the November internationals, with two other players named in that Ireland squad – captain Cian Prendergast and Dave Heffernan – also in the starting XV. 

Josh Ioane returns from injury to play for the first time since the end of October – he lines out at out-half with Ben Murphy alongside him at scrum-half.

Denis Buckley completes an experienced front row with Heffernan and Bealham, while Josh Murphy moves to the second row to partner Darragh Murray. Paul Boyle starts at No 8, with Shamus Hurley-Langton as openside flanker.

Cathal Forde moves to the 13 jersey alongside Aki, Piers O’Conor also returns from injury to start at full-back, and winger Shane Jennings completes the side.

Connacht have opted for a 6:2 split on the bench with Sean Jansen returning from suspension, Santiago Cordero covering the back field and Conor Oliver again wearing 23.

 

Leinster  

15. Jimmy O’Brien 

14. Aitzol Arenzana-King 

13. Charlie Tector 

12. Jordie Barrett

11. Andrew Osborne 

10. Ross Byrne  

9. Luke McGrath 

 

1. Jack Boyle

2. Gus McCarthy

3. Rabah Slimani

4. Diarmuid Mangan 

5. RG Snyman 

6. Alex Soroka 

7. Scott Penny 

8. Jack Conan (Capt)

Replacements:

16. Lee Barron 

17. Michael Milne 

18. Cian Healy 

19. Brian Deeny 

20. Ryan Baird

21. Jamison Gibson-Park 

22. Harry Byrne 

23. Max Deegan

 

Connacht: 

15. Piers O’Conor

14. Mack Hansen 

13. Cathal Forde 

12. Bundee Aki 

11. Shane Jennings 

10. Josh Ioane 

9. Ben Murphy 

 

1. Denis Buckley 

2. Dave Heffernan 

3. Finlay Bealham 

4. Josh Murphy 

5. Darragh Murray 

6. Cian Prendergast (Capt)

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton 

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements: 

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin 

17. Jordan Duggan 

18. Jack Aungier 

19. Oisín Dowling

20. Sean Jansen 

21. Caolin Blade 

22. Santiago Cordero 

23. Conor Oliver 

 

Ref: Chris Busby (IRFU)

Author
View 20 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
20 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie