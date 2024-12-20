Jordie Barrett moves to 12 for Leinster while Connacht start internationals

JORDIE BARRETT MOVES to 12 for the URC clash of Leinster and Connacht at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow (KO: 5.30pm, RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1).

The western province have named a strong side with Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham all starting.

For Leinster there are 13 changes in personnel to the starting XV from last Saturday’s 15-7 win over Clermont, with Barrett switching to inside centre and Jimmy O’Brien swapping from the wing to full-back.

Jack Conan captains the side from No 8 with Alex Soroka, who is making his first appearance of the season, and Scott Penny joining him in the back row.

Diarmuid Mangan is one of five academy players named in the starting XV and he will partner RG Snyman in the second row. Jack Boyle and Rabah Slimani will scrum down either side of academy hooker Gus McCarthy in a repeat of the same front row who faced Connacht in October.

Ross Byrne and Luke McGrath are the half-back positions, with academy player Charlie Tector picked to partner Barrett in the centre.

With O’Brien at full-back, the academy pair of Andrew Osborne, who scored in October’s win over Connacht in Galway, and Aitzol Arenzana-King have been given the nod on the wings.

Lee Barron, Michael Milne and Cian Healy provide the front row cover from the bench with Brian Deeny, Ryan Baird and Max Deegan offering further reinforcements in a 6-2 split.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Harry Byrne are the replacement halfbacks.

For Connacht, international trio Aki, Hansen and Bealham all start for the first time since the November internationals, with two other players named in that Ireland squad – captain Cian Prendergast and Dave Heffernan – also in the starting XV.

🟢 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🦅



Your Connacht 23 heading up the M6 tomorrow 🚍



☘️ Internationals back

🔙 Josh Ioane returns

💪 6/2 split



Read more🔗 https://t.co/LKZYn1xnoM #OneConnacht pic.twitter.com/mQ0kdKHi3C — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) December 20, 2024

Josh Ioane returns from injury to play for the first time since the end of October – he lines out at out-half with Ben Murphy alongside him at scrum-half.

Denis Buckley completes an experienced front row with Heffernan and Bealham, while Josh Murphy moves to the second row to partner Darragh Murray. Paul Boyle starts at No 8, with Shamus Hurley-Langton as openside flanker.

Cathal Forde moves to the 13 jersey alongside Aki, Piers O’Conor also returns from injury to start at full-back, and winger Shane Jennings completes the side.

Connacht have opted for a 6:2 split on the bench with Sean Jansen returning from suspension, Santiago Cordero covering the back field and Conor Oliver again wearing 23.

Leinster

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Aitzol Arenzana-King

13. Charlie Tector

12. Jordie Barrett

11. Andrew Osborne

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Jack Boyle

2. Gus McCarthy

3. Rabah Slimani

4. Diarmuid Mangan

5. RG Snyman

6. Alex Soroka

7. Scott Penny

8. Jack Conan (Capt)

Replacements:

16. Lee Barron

17. Michael Milne

18. Cian Healy

19. Brian Deeny

20. Ryan Baird

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Harry Byrne

23. Max Deegan

Connacht:

15. Piers O’Conor

14. Mack Hansen

13. Cathal Forde

12. Bundee Aki

11. Shane Jennings

10. Josh Ioane

9. Ben Murphy

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Josh Murphy

5. Darragh Murray

6. Cian Prendergast (Capt)

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Jack Aungier

19. Oisín Dowling

20. Sean Jansen

21. Caolin Blade

22. Santiago Cordero

23. Conor Oliver

Ref: Chris Busby (IRFU)