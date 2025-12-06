Low-key Champions Cup start might be just what Leinster need

MAYBE THIS IS the year Leinster finally bridge a Champions Cup gap which stretches back to 2018, which was, as it happens, the last time the tournament’s final was held in Bilbao’s San Mames Stadium, the venue which will also close out this year’s edition of European Rugby’s showpiece competition.

What we do know is that barring a total disaster when Harlequins come to Dublin today [KO 5.30pm, Premier Sports], we won’t learn too much about the health of Leo Cullen’s squad on this opening weekend of a new Champions Cup campaign.

It’s been a stuttering start to Leinster’s season, where even their wins have raised more questions than answers. But we’re also yet to get a look at the Leinster that will be on the pitch as they chase that elusive fifth star. They fielded a strong, if undercooked, team against Munster at Croke Park and even tonight there are big hitters missing. James Lowe, Andrew Porter, Robbie Henshaw, Ryan Baird and Hugo Keenan are all injured. James Ryan is suspended. Tadhg Furlong is only required off the bench.

They’ll still have enough to dispatch a shadow Harlequins side, who lost 62-0 at Croke Park in last year’s round of 16. Quins are struggling in the Prem – eighth with just two wins to their name six games in – and so have decided their priorities lie elsewhere. They have injury problems, with Alex Dombrandt and Guido Petti among those sidelined, but Marcus Smith, Fin Baxter, Chandler Cunningham-South and Jack Kenningham all sit this one out due to their mandatory rest periods. A bad look for an opening weekend, which perhaps feeds into why this competition will not be found on free-to-air TV this season.

Those at the top of the food chain in Leinster might wish they had a bigger draw for their only Champions Cup home game this side of Christmas, but those on the pitch will just be happy to make a winning start as they head into the tricky Christmas period – next up it’s Leicester away on Friday night, before the URC interpros. It’s a more inviting first hurdle than Munster’s mission at the Rec tonight, or the Bulls’ home date with a stacked Bordeaux.

Leinster should be bagging up their bonus point here. Despite the talent unavailable for one reason or another, it’s a strong side, with all 15 starters full Test internationals. And still there’s room for a couple of firsts. Loosehead Paddy McCarthy starts in the Champions Cup for the first time, a milestone made all the sweeter for the fact older brother Joe returns from injury in the second row for his first outing since returning from the Lions tour.

But all eyes will be on Rieko Ioane, who is set to debut off the bench having arrived in Dublin last week.

Rieko Ioane starts on the Leinster bench. Andrew Conan / INPHO Andrew Conan / INPHO / INPHO

It’s not entirely clear where the versatile Ioane will fit into this team. Jacques Nienaber has suggested he’s best used at 13 but tonight he’s listed as a utility back.

Like it or not, his impact will be measured against that of Jordie Barrett, who arrived as an undoubted world class talent and left with that reputation intact – even if his time in Leinster blue will be mostly remembered for the day he was put on the bench for a Champions Cup semi-final.

Barrett laced up at Leinster ready to rock, making an instant, game-changing impact on his debut as a replacement away to Bristol on the opening weekend of last year’s Champions Cup. He’s a different player to Ioane, more ball-in-hand, tough, hard running, making things happen. Ioane arrives after a poor run of form which saw him lose his place in the All Blacks team, but offers a raw pace too often missing in Irish teams. That alone can help him put a different spin on Leinster’s Champions Cup charge.

A charge which starts this evening but won’t fall into shape until after Christmas. Be sure Leinster will use that return to Bilbao as a symmetry to shape their internal narrative around.

It’s been a long old wait. Jack Conan, Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, James Ryan, Andrew Porter and Jordan Larmour were all on the pitch the last time Leinster captured this trophy, but for most of the squad, European journeys tend to end in harrowing heartbreak.

And yet here they are, ready to launch themselves into it all over again, while others simply view this a tournament to compete in, rather than contest.

LEINSTER: Jimmy O’Brien; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Ciarán Frawley, Jordan Larmour; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Paddy McCarthy, Dan Sheehan, Tom Clarkson; RG Snyman, Joe McCarthy; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Jack Boyle, Tadhg Furlong, Diarmuid Mangan, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Rieko Ioane.

HARLEQUINS: Cameron Anderson; Cassius Cleaves, Oscar Beard, Luke Northmore, Cadan Murley (capt); Jarrod Evans, Will Porter; Boris Wenger, Jack Walker, Harry Williams; Kieran Treadwell, Stephan Lewies; Zach Carr, Will Evans, Tom Lawday. Replacements: George Turner, Will Hobson, Pedro Delgado, Joe Launchbury, Lucas Schmid, Lucas Friday, Jamie Benson, Bryn Bradley.

Referee: Craig Evans (Wal)