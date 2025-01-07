Keenan, Conan, and Frawley back for Leinster ahead of La Rochelle trip

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Hugo Keenan, Jack Conan, Ciarán Frawley, Thomas Clarkson, and Max Deegan are all available for selection ahead of Sunday’s Champions Cup visit to La Rochelle after recovering from injuries.

Fullback Keenan has been sidelined since suffering a wrist injury in Ireland’s final November Test against Australia.

Out-half/fullback Frawley has been out of action with a back injury he picked up in the Champions Cup win over Bristol on 8 December.

Back row Conan was injured in Leinster’s win over Connacht on 21 December, while Deegan suffered a head injury in the same game.

Tighthead prop Clarkson hasn’t featured since the win over Clermont on 14 December when he sustained an arm injury.

However, Leinster boss Leo Cullen can call on all of Keenan, Frawley, Conan, Deegan, and Clarkson for this weekend’s clash against La Rochelle as his selection options were greatly boosted.

Tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong, who hasn’t played since 12 October due to a hamstring injury, hasn’t been ruled out of the La Rochelle game yet, with Leinster saying he is due to step up his rehabilitation before a final call on his availability “later in the week.”

There was more positive news with Leinster confirming that hooker Dan Sheehan, sidelined with an ACL injury since Ireland’s tour of South Africa last summer, has returned to on-field training as part of his rehabilitation programme. Sheehan hopes to make his return to action his month in what would be a huge boost for province and country.

Leinster say that back row James Culhane [hamstring] and loosehead prop Michael Milne [groin] are unavailable for selection this week after picking up injuries during recent weeks.

James Lowe, Rob Russell, Will Connors, and Liam Turner all remained sidelined too.