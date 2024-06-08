Who do you think will win this weekend's Leister and Munster hurling finals?

IT’S FINALS WEEKEND in the provincial senior hurling championships.

This evening, Dublin and Kilkenny go head-to-head in the Leinster final at Croke Park [throw-in 6pm], while Clare and Limerick face off in the Munster decider in Thurles tomorrow [throw-in 4pm]. Both games are live on RTÉ 2.

Kilkenny are looking to complete their Drive for Five, while Limerick are chasing six in-a-row having achieved that feat last year. Can they be stopped?

Dublin last won Leinster in 2013. They contested the 2021 final but were defeated on a scoreline of 1-25 to 0-19.

Clare, meanwhile, will be hoping it’s a case of third time lucky in the Munster showpiece.

They lost by the minimum last year, and by three points in 2022. They haven’t lifted the Mick Mackey Cup since 1998.

Let us know who you think will win both finals by voting in our poll, and feel free to leave a comment below.

Who do you think will win this weekend’s Leinster and Munster hurling finals?

