'We got steamrolled last year' – Leinster eye revenge against Munster

FEW THINGS IN rugby are a satisfying as an away win in France, especially when it’s powered by a dominant performance from the pack.

Clermont Auvergne are not the force of old, but still pride themselves on physicality and set piece. However, Leinster handled that challenge in impressive style on Saturday, turning a one-point half-time deficit into a comprehensive bonus point 48-23 win.

The performance adds to the sense Leinster are tracking in the right direction across an encouraging start to the season. Leo Cullen was frustrated with two URC defeats in South Africa, but a host of young players impressed across those games. That was followed by a more cohesive showing in beating Cardiff at the RDS, with Saturday’s Champions Cup win at the Stade Marcel Michelin the best yet.

There were moments of real quality in attack, with Sam Prendergast delivering another classy showing, while the Leinster forwards ensured it was a miserable night for their hosts.

Whereas last season, Leinster were waiting to integrate their Lions players back into the squad, this time the internationals joined the opening two-week tour to South Africa. Cullen feels that move has helped generate more cohesion through the early-season fixtures.

“The group has been working away well. Trying to get everyone away was an important thing for us as a group, around cohesion,” said Cullen.

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Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“Once you’ve gone and done that, you’re getting guys away for a couple of weeks. Even though a lot of them aren’t playing the games. But it was time together, coaching, understanding, getting ready for the games.

“We’re almost getting ready for the two games in South Africa. Then the group is actually getting ready for two different games, which is Cardiff last week and Clermont today. It’s important from the squad point of view.”

As part of that strong performance from the Leinster pack, James Ryan delivered a huge game from the second row, helping his side get on top at the lineout. Leinster’s lineout operated to a 93% success rate, while they also disrupted Clermont to a 50% return.

“James has been great. A lot of that groundwork has been done over the previous couple of weeks. Whereas probably just last year, we were disconnected in comparison. We just need to keep working away. We’re not going to get too carried away with today.”

Next up it’s a URC Aviva Stadium derby with Munster. Cullen was speaking a few hours before Munster took to the pitch against Racing on Saturday night, a game used to mark the 10-year anniversary of Anthony Foley’s passing.

Leinster's Tadhg Furlong comes up against Clermont Auvergne's Léon Darricarrere. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“Jeepers, with Axel every year for this (game). We play (Munster) around October, so it’s in and around.

“I remember the last time I met him was at the Aviva Stadium before the game. That was the last conversation we had. We played a Champions Cup game the previous day. I’m tuning into that game (Munster v Racing in Paris) on the Sunday. We’re doing medicals on the Sunday. I’m looking up at the TV and I can still see a picture pop up on the news feed about Axel.

“My thoughts are always with his family and all the rest. It’s horrific what happened to poor (Lions player) Hyron Andrews as well.

“It’s hard to believe, isn’t it? Ten years on, on Jack Nienaber’s birthday yesterday. That’s the different side to it, isn’t it? You park all the rugby stuff. There’s always that wider connection part.

“Even with the Lions, we played them three times in the last season. It was recently, a couple of weeks ago, with Ivan van Rooyen. I spent a good bit of time with him. It’s amazing that they’ll get through again today.”

Munster will go into the game on the back of an impressive defeat of Racing. This time last year, Clayton McMillan’s side came to Croke Park and recorded a rare win in Dublin. Leinster are loath to see that happen for a second year running.

“I watched their Glasgow game. They had chances, I think they’ll be disappointed not to win that game. They were very good against the Bulls the following week. I watched that Ulster game as well. They were well ahead.

“Set-piece is obviously working well for them, which is a big thing. Again, players coming back into the mix. A few injuries, different teams at this stage, trying to get up and running. It’s hard to get a full picture of teams where they’re at currently.

“What would you say about them? The set piece is looking strong, which is a big thing. It’s probably the main strength. Again, huge physicality.

“We got steamrolled by them last year, which was tough viewing from our point of view. We’ll need to be a lot better than we were last year.”