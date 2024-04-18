Advertisement
Kilkenny's Eoin Cody lifting the Bob O'Keeffe Cup last summer. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Call it

Poll: Who do you think will win the Leinster hurling championship?

Kilkenny are targeting five in-a-row.
7.16am, 18 Apr 2024
261
0

THE 2024 PROVINCIAL hurling championships get up and running this weekend.

Kilkenny are on the Drive for Five in Leinster.

Can Derek Lyng’s side continue their winning ways in the province?

Or will Galway overturn their poor record in recent finals? Henry Shefflin’s men have lost three of the past four deciders, with Dublin falling short in 2021.

Before the Cats, Wexford were the last team to lift the Bob O’Keeffe Cup in 2019.

Kilkenny have been utterly dominant in this competition, winning seven of the last 10 while Galway lifted the silver in 2017 and 2018.

Can the Noresiders make it five-in-a-row, will it be third time lucky in the final for the Tribe, or will someone else break the mould in 2024?

Let us know your thoughts by voting in the poll, or commenting below.

Who do you think will win the Leinster hurling championship?


Poll Results:

Kilkenny  (36)
Galway  (16)
Wexford  (6)
Carlow (4)
Dublin  (2)
Antrim (1)

