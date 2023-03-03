Ciarán Frawley returns after knee surgery to start for Leinster

CIARÁN FRAWLEY WILL make his first Leinster appearance since October after being named to start at full-back for the URC table-toppers’ trip to Edinburgh [tomorrow, KO 5.05pm, TG4].

Having been named in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad for the Autumn Internationals, the out-half required surgery after twisting his knee in action for Ireland A against an All Blacks XV.

It will be Frawley’s third Leinster start of the season and second at full-back, having featured there in victory against Munster at the Aviva Stadium.

The only other change to Leo Cullen’s side sees Jason Jenkins return to the second row for his first start since the Champions Cup opener against Racing 92 last December.

Jenkins made his comeback from a hamstring injury off the bench in their bonus-point victory over the Dragons last time out.

Jordan Larmour, Jamie Osborne, and Scott Penny are all named in the team after featuring in Ireland’s extended Six Nations squad for last week’s win over Italy.

Harry Byrne and Luke McGrath continue in the half-backs in what will be Leinster’s first-ever visit to the DAM Health Stadium.

Jimmy O’Brien and Brian Deeny are the duo to drop out of the starting team.

Leinster:

15. Ciarán Frawley

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Liam Turner

12. Jamie Osborne

11. Dave Kearney

10. Harry Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Michael Milne

2. John McKee

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Ross Molony

5. Jason Jenkins

6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

7. Scott Penny

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Lee Barron

17. Jack Boyle

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Brian Deeny

20. Will Connors

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Charlie Tector

23. Rob Russell

Edinburgh:

15. Emiliano Boffelli

14. Damien Hoyland

13. Mark Bennett

12. James Lang

11. Wes Goosen

10. Charlie Savala

9. Ben Vellacott

1. Boan Venter

2. Stuart McInally

3. Lee-Roy Atalifo

4. Marshall Sykes

5. Sam Skinner

6. Luke Crosbie (captain)

7. Hamish Watson

8. Viliame Mata

Replacements:

16. Dave Cherry

17. Jamie Jack

18. Elliot Millar-Mills

19. Jamie Hodgson

20. Nick Haining

21. Charlie Shiel

22. Jaco van der Walt

23. Chris Dean

Referee: Craig Evans [WRU].