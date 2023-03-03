Ciarán Frawley returns after knee surgery to start for Leinster

CIARÁN FRAWLEY WILL make his first Leinster appearance since October after being named to start at full-back for the URC table-toppers’ trip to Edinburgh [tomorrow, KO 5.05pm, TG4].
Having been named in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad for the Autumn Internationals, the out-half required surgery after twisting his knee in action for Ireland A against an All Blacks XV.
It will be Frawley’s third Leinster start of the season and second at full-back, having featured there in victory against Munster at the Aviva Stadium.
The only other change to Leo Cullen’s side sees Jason Jenkins return to the second row for his first start since the Champions Cup opener against Racing 92 last December.
Jenkins made his comeback from a hamstring injury off the bench in their bonus-point victory over the Dragons last time out.
Jordan Larmour, Jamie Osborne, and Scott Penny are all named in the team after featuring in Ireland’s extended Six Nations squad for last week’s win over Italy.
Harry Byrne and Luke McGrath continue in the half-backs in what will be Leinster’s first-ever visit to the DAM Health Stadium.
Jimmy O’Brien and Brian Deeny are the duo to drop out of the starting team.
Leinster:
- 15. Ciarán Frawley
- 14. Jordan Larmour
- 13. Liam Turner
- 12. Jamie Osborne
- 11. Dave Kearney
- 10. Harry Byrne
- 9. Luke McGrath
- 1. Michael Milne
- 2. John McKee
- 3. Michael Ala’alatoa
- 4. Ross Molony
- 5. Jason Jenkins
- 6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)
- 7. Scott Penny
- 8. Max Deegan
Replacements:
- 16. Lee Barron
- 17. Jack Boyle
- 18. Thomas Clarkson
- 19. Brian Deeny
- 20. Will Connors
- 21. Nick McCarthy
- 22. Charlie Tector
- 23. Rob Russell
Edinburgh:
- 15. Emiliano Boffelli
- 14. Damien Hoyland
- 13. Mark Bennett
- 12. James Lang
- 11. Wes Goosen
- 10. Charlie Savala
- 9. Ben Vellacott
- 1. Boan Venter
- 2. Stuart McInally
- 3. Lee-Roy Atalifo
- 4. Marshall Sykes
- 5. Sam Skinner
- 6. Luke Crosbie (captain)
- 7. Hamish Watson
- 8. Viliame Mata
Replacements:
- 16. Dave Cherry
- 17. Jamie Jack
- 18. Elliot Millar-Mills
- 19. Jamie Hodgson
- 20. Nick Haining
- 21. Charlie Shiel
- 22. Jaco van der Walt
- 23. Chris Dean
Referee: Craig Evans [WRU].