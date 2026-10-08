THERE IS AN entirely new starting XV for Leinster, with several players making their first appearances of the season, for the province’s URC clash with Cardiff at The RDS/Laya Arena (KO: 7.45pm, TG4, Premier Sports 1).
After a bonus-point defeat to the Sharks in South Africa, Dan Sheehan will captain the side from hooker.
Here is the team to face Cardiff for our first fixture of the 26/27 season at Laya Arena!
🎟️ limited tickets still available at https://t.co/cOIsowKo7h https://t.co/jc3PXJDtnp
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Leinster change entire starting side for Cardiff clash
THERE IS AN entirely new starting XV for Leinster, with several players making their first appearances of the season, for the province’s URC clash with Cardiff at The RDS/Laya Arena (KO: 7.45pm, TG4, Premier Sports 1).
After a bonus-point defeat to the Sharks in South Africa, Dan Sheehan will captain the side from hooker.
He will be joined by Alex Usanov and Tadhg Furlong on either side of him in the scrum.
Joe McCarthy and James Ryan each get their first run out of the season in the second row, with a back row of Max Deegan, Scott Penny and Jack Conan behind them.
Scrum-half Oliver Coffey makes his first start at senior level with Sam Prendergast named at out-half.
Jamie Osborne and Garry Ringrose are paired together in the centre while Jimmy O’Brien and Joshua Kenny are named on the wings with Hugo Keenan at full-back.
Peter Dooley, Rónan Kelleher, Thomas Clarkson, Alan Spicer and Josh Ericson are the forward reinforcements, while Fintan Gunne, Caspar Gabriel and Robbie Henshaw offer cover for the backs.
Leinster:
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Joshua Kenny
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Jamie Osborne
11. Jimmy O’Brien
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Oliver Coffey
1. Alex Usanov
2. Dan Sheehan (Capt)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan
6. Max Deegan
7. Scott Penny
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Peter Dooley
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Alan Spicer
20. Josh Ericson
21. Fintan Gunne
22. Caspar Gabriel
23. Robbie Henshaw
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Leinster Rugby URC