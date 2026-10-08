Leinster change entire starting side for Cardiff clash

THERE IS AN entirely new starting XV for Leinster, with several players making their first appearances of the season, for the province’s URC clash with Cardiff at The RDS/Laya Arena (KO: 7.45pm, TG4, Premier Sports 1).

After a bonus-point defeat to the Sharks in South Africa, Dan Sheehan will captain the side from hooker.

Here is the team to face Cardiff for our first fixture of the 26/27 season at Laya Arena! 🎟️ limited tickets still available at https://t.co/cOIsowKo7h https://t.co/jc3PXJDtnp — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) October 8, 2026

He will be joined by Alex Usanov and Tadhg Furlong on either side of him in the scrum.

Joe McCarthy and James Ryan each get their first run out of the season in the second row, with a back row of Max Deegan, Scott Penny and Jack Conan behind them.

Scrum-half Oliver Coffey makes his first start at senior level with Sam Prendergast named at out-half.

Y Tîm | The Line-up ©️ Belcher back to lead the Blue & Blacks 🔙 Taulupe Faletau and Aled Davies set to return 1️⃣ Matty Young starts at full back 🔗 https://t.co/DZb2Pq1Ofi #YmlaenCaerdydd | 🔵⚫️ https://t.co/F355pORHSP — Cardiff Rugby (@Cardiff_Rugby) October 8, 2026

Jamie Osborne and Garry Ringrose are paired together in the centre while Jimmy O’Brien and Joshua Kenny are named on the wings with Hugo Keenan at full-back.

Peter Dooley, Rónan Kelleher, Thomas Clarkson, Alan Spicer and Josh Ericson are the forward reinforcements, while Fintan Gunne, Caspar Gabriel and Robbie Henshaw offer cover for the backs.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Joshua Kenny

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Jamie Osborne

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Oliver Coffey

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1. Alex Usanov

2. Dan Sheehan (Capt)

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Max Deegan

7. Scott Penny

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Peter Dooley

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Alan Spicer

20. Josh Ericson

21. Fintan Gunne

22. Caspar Gabriel

23. Robbie Henshaw