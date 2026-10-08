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Scrum-half Oliver Coffey makes his first start at senior level. Tom Maher/INPHO
URC

Leinster change entire starting side for Cardiff clash

Internationals return as eastern province go strong against Welsh visitors.
2.38pm, 8 Oct 2026

THERE IS AN entirely new starting XV for Leinster, with several players making their first appearances of the season, for the province’s URC clash with Cardiff at The RDS/Laya Arena (KO: 7.45pm, TG4, Premier Sports 1). 

After a bonus-point defeat to the Sharks in South Africa, Dan Sheehan will captain the side from hooker.

He will be joined by Alex Usanov and Tadhg Furlong on either side of him in the scrum.

Joe McCarthy and James Ryan each get their first run out of the season in the second row, with a back row of Max Deegan, Scott Penny and Jack Conan behind them.

Scrum-half Oliver Coffey makes his first start at senior level with Sam Prendergast named at out-half.

Jamie Osborne and Garry Ringrose are paired together in the centre while Jimmy O’Brien and Joshua Kenny are named on the wings with Hugo Keenan at full-back.

Peter Dooley, Rónan Kelleher, Thomas Clarkson, Alan Spicer and Josh Ericson are the forward reinforcements, while Fintan Gunne, Caspar Gabriel and Robbie Henshaw offer cover for the backs.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Joshua Kenny

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Jamie Osborne 

11. Jimmy O’Brien 

10. Sam Prendergast 

9. Oliver Coffey

 

1. Alex Usanov 

2. Dan Sheehan (Capt)

3. Tadhg Furlong 

4. Joe McCarthy 

5. James Ryan 

6. Max Deegan 

7. Scott Penny 

8. Jack Conan 

 

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher 

17. Peter Dooley 

18. Thomas Clarkson 

19. Alan Spicer 

20. Josh Ericson 

21. Fintan Gunne 

22. Caspar Gabriel

23. Robbie Henshaw 

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