Carbery set for comeback off the bench as Leinster name experienced side to face Clermont

JOEY CARBERY HAS been included on Leinster’s bench for Saturday’s Champions Cup opener away to Clermont at Stade Marcel-Michelin (3:15pm, Premier Sports 2).
The 30-year-old out-half is set for a second Leinster debut after returning to the eastern province from European champions Bordeaux in the summer.
Carbery, who suffered an ACL injury in Bordeaux training in early February, hasn’t played a competitive game since UBB’s Top 14 victory away to Montauban 10 months ago. He last represented Leinster in their 2017/18 Pro 14 final win over Scarlets.
Leo Cullen has named a strong 23 for Leinster’s European opener in France.
Captain Sheehan is joined in the front row by Ireland teammates Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong, with Rónan Kelleher, Alex Usanov and Thomas Clarkson offering reinforcement from the bench.
Ireland locks Joe McCarthy and James Ryan also start, with Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan completing the pack. Conor Ó Tighearnaigh and Scott Penny are the remaining forward replacements in a 5-3 bench split.
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With Jamison Gibson-Park still missing with a groin injury, Fintan Gunne gets the nod at scrum-half. The 23-year-old, who is the only non-international in Leinster’s starting XV, is partnered at half-back by Sam Prendergast.
Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose compose an experienced midfield, O’Briens Jimmy and Tommy starting on the left and right wings respectively. Hugo Keenan continues at fullback after an outstanding display against Cardiff in the URC last weekend.
As well as Carbery, Leinster’s backline options on the bench are scrum-half Oliver Coffey and versatile international Jamie Osborne.
Leinster
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Jimmy O’Brien
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Fintan Gunne
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan (Captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan
6. Ryan Baird
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Alexander Usanov
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Conor Ó Tighearnaigh
20. Scott Penny
21. Oliver Coffey
22. Joey Carbery
23. Jamie Osborne
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Carbery set for comeback off the bench as Leinster name experienced side to face Clermont
JOEY CARBERY HAS been included on Leinster’s bench for Saturday’s Champions Cup opener away to Clermont at Stade Marcel-Michelin (3:15pm, Premier Sports 2).
The 30-year-old out-half is set for a second Leinster debut after returning to the eastern province from European champions Bordeaux in the summer.
Carbery, who suffered an ACL injury in Bordeaux training in early February, hasn’t played a competitive game since UBB’s Top 14 victory away to Montauban 10 months ago. He last represented Leinster in their 2017/18 Pro 14 final win over Scarlets.
Leo Cullen has named a strong 23 for Leinster’s European opener in France.
Captain Sheehan is joined in the front row by Ireland teammates Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong, with Rónan Kelleher, Alex Usanov and Thomas Clarkson offering reinforcement from the bench.
Ireland locks Joe McCarthy and James Ryan also start, with Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan completing the pack. Conor Ó Tighearnaigh and Scott Penny are the remaining forward replacements in a 5-3 bench split.
With Jamison Gibson-Park still missing with a groin injury, Fintan Gunne gets the nod at scrum-half. The 23-year-old, who is the only non-international in Leinster’s starting XV, is partnered at half-back by Sam Prendergast.
Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose compose an experienced midfield, O’Briens Jimmy and Tommy starting on the left and right wings respectively. Hugo Keenan continues at fullback after an outstanding display against Cardiff in the URC last weekend.
As well as Carbery, Leinster’s backline options on the bench are scrum-half Oliver Coffey and versatile international Jamie Osborne.
Leinster
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Jimmy O’Brien
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Fintan Gunne
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan (Captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan
6. Ryan Baird
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Alexander Usanov
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Conor Ó Tighearnaigh
20. Scott Penny
21. Oliver Coffey
22. Joey Carbery
23. Jamie Osborne
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