Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Leny Yoro is using crutches and wearing a protective boot following his injury. PA
Leny Yoro

Injury fears for Manchester United's new €62m summer signing

‘One of the most exciting young defenders in world football’ limped off in Saturday’s friendly defeat to Arsenal.
12.46pm, 31 Jul 2024
2.2k
1

MANCHESTER UNITED SUMMER signing Leny Yoro has been pictured on crutches with his left foot in a protective boot after sustaining an injury at the weekend.

The talented 18-year-old swapped Lille for Old Trafford a fortnight ago in a €62 million deal that could reach €70m euros if add-ons are achieved.

United sporting director Dan Ashworth called Yoro “one of the most exciting young defenders in world football”, with fans getting a glimpse of him in the friendlies against Rangers and Arsenal.

But there is concern as to when the centre-back will next be able to play after limping off in the first half of Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

United have been tight-lipped about the severity of Yoro’s issue and video has now emerged from their UCLA training base showing the Frenchman on crutches with his left foot in a protective boot.

Rasmus Hojlund also limped off against Arsenal with an apparent hamstring complaint and manager Erik ten Hag has not spoken to external media since the setbacks.

Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee have been United’s only first-team arrivals so far this summer, but the club continues to be active in the transfer market and are also bolstering their youth ranks.

It’s understood United are closing in on deals for highly-rated 16-year-olds Chido Obi-Martin and Samuel Lusale.

Free-scoring forward Obi-Martin this week announced his departure from Arsenal, but compensation will be due to his former club.

Crystal Palace will also be due compensation for Slovakia youth international Lusale, with both deals requiring Premier League ratification.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie