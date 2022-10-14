Team Maguire leads Aramco Team Series after opening day in New York

TEAM LEONA MAGUIRE have a one-shot lead after the opening day of the Aramco Team Series at the Trump Golf Links in New York’s Ferry Point.

The team of Leona Maguire, Liz Young, Tvesa Malik and amateur Golden Tate combined for a total of 11-under par after dropping just one shot on the front nine.

Team Peláez Trivino which is made up of Spain’s Ana Peláez Trivino alongside South Africa’s Nicole Garcia, France’s Emma Grechi and amateur Michael Singer sit in second place on 10-under-par. Team Nelly Korda are in third place on eight-under par.

The world number four is joined by Finland’s Noora Komulainen, France’s Celine Herbin and amateur James Rawson in that group, while in the individual competition, Manon De Roey holds a two-shot lead.

“We all got along really well and had a nice time out there,” Maguire said after the opening day of the competition. “We didn’t realise how long we’d been out there until we walked off the 18th green which is always a good sign. We dovetailed nicely and it’s always nice to be in the lead.

“It was a little nicer on the back nine, it’s a good test out there. It was playing long on a lot of holes with a lot of with woods and hybrids, so hopefully it will be a little kinder tomorrow. It worked pretty well today, so more of the same for tomorrow. A good night’s sleep tonight and we’ll be ready to go.”

