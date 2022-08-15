Leona Maguire not yet committed to playing Irish Open

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS not yet committed to teeing it up at the Irish Open at Dromoland Castle next month, telling reporters after the ISPS Handa World Invitational at Galgorm Castle that her schedule for the rest of the year is not yet decided.

The Irish Open returns this year after a 10-year absence, with KPMG attached as sponsor and a total prize fund of €400,000. The tournament will be held at Clare venue Dromoland Castle from 22-25 September.

There is no guarantee that Maguire will be there however, saying her schedule is not finalised beyond a three-week swing in the US after a fortnight off.

“ Two weeks off now and then we’ll go back and do three in a row in the States, and then we’ll just kind of wait and see what happens with Asia and stuff like that”, said Maguire. “Yeah, finish the season strong in Florida.”

The Irish Open will be held at the same time as the LPGA’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, whose prize fund of $2.3 million dwarfs that of the returning Irish Open.

Maguire recovered to finish 10th at Galgorm Castle, her challenge for the title going awry with a 76 on Saturday, which saw her slip to seven shots off the lead. Sunday’s six-birdie round of 68 earned Maguire a spot in the top 10, finishing 10 shots behind winner Maja Stark.

“I didn’t really have any ‘A’ game this week, so squeezed a bit out of it in the end and always nice to finish with a good round on Sunday”, said Maguire.