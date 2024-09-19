Leona Maguire tied for fourth after opening day on LPGA return in Ohio

LEONA MAGUIRE IS in a tied for fourth place after the opening round of the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Maguire, who was on Solheim Cup duty last week, has made an impressive return to the LPGA tour with a five-under 67 to keep her just two shots off South African leader Ashleigh Buhai, sitting in a group that includes American star Nelly Korda on five-under.

The Cavan native eagled a Par 5 on the sixth while also picking up four birdies and just one bogey on the 12th after a frustrating Solheim Cup where her playing time was limited.

Europe’s Captain Suzann Pettersen declined to explain why Leona Maguire played just twice in Virginia when she spoke to media after her side’s defeat to USA. Maguire said it was a “bitter pill to swallow” to be left out of three sessions after playing all 10 in her first two appearances in the biennial contest.

Follow the leaderboard here