Leona Maguire two shots off the lead in €1.5m event on LPGA Tour

Maguire shot a 66 today.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 20 Nov 2021, 10:49 PM
21 minutes ago
Image: Martha Asencio-Rhine
Image: Martha Asencio-Rhine

LEONA MAGUIRE’S STUNNING form continued on the Gold Course as she shot a 66 to move within two shots of the lead at the CME Group Tour Championship.

The Cavan golfer is seeking to become the first Irish player to win on the LPGA tour and it is only a matter of time before she does. Her consistency this year has been impressive, and this has been a key feature of her week.

Throughout the three rounds, Maguire has regularly found the fairway. Today was no different, as she reached the fairway with 13 of her 14 drives. Better again she reached the green in regulation on 15 occasions and while her putter was cold yesterday, it was hot today. She had six birdies, five of those in the opening 10 holes, the final one coming on the 18th.

It all meant she signed for a 66 – cutting the gap between her and the leaders to two shots. Starting the round in a tie for 19th place, she is now in a tie for seventh.

Celine Boutier, the French player, still leads but her four-shot cushion was wiped out today as she shot an even-round 72. Boutier is joined at the head of the leaderboard by three other players, world No1, Nelly Korda, Korea’s Ko Jin Young and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka.

