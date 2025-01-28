Lewis-Skelly red card at Wolves overturned after successful Arsenal appeal

ARSENAL HAVE BEEN successful in their appeal against Myles Lewis-Skelly’s straight red card in Saturday’s Premier League game at Wolves.
Teenage midfielder Lewis-Skelly was sent off for serious foul play after bringing down Matt Doherty shortly before half-time and referee Michael Oliver’s decision was ratified by VAR.
The FA said: “An independent regulatory commission has upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal in relation to Myles Lewis-Skelly and removed his three-match suspension.
“The Arsenal player was sent off for serious foul play during their Premier League fixture against Wolves on Saturday, January 25.”
Oliver’s decision infuriated Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and the club’s fans and was widely criticised by pundits, with Alan Shearer calling it “one of the worst decisions that I’ve seen in a long time”.
Lewis-Skelly became the third youngest player to be dismissed in Premier League history, but the Gunners lodged an appeal in a bid to get the red card overturned and the FA’s decision means the 18-year-old will not be suspended.
Arsenal went on to win the match at Wolves, who were also reduced to 10 men in the second half, thanks to Riccardo Calafiori’s second-half effort, which kept the pressure on title rivals Liverpool.
Lewis-Skelly trained with his Arsenal team-mates at the club’s London Colney base on Tuesday prior to their final Champions League group fixture against Girona.
Arsenal are third in the 36-team table and are well placed to progress to the last 16 automatically.
