This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 19 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former team-mate claims 'everyone was scared' of Aiden McGeady at Sunderland

‘He’s ruthless. I’ve never seen anyone that ruthless,’ Lewis Morgan said of the Ireland international.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 5:34 PM
42 minutes ago 2,636 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5180416
Aiden McGeady at Sunderland.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Aiden McGeady at Sunderland.
Aiden McGeady at Sunderland.
Image: EMPICS Sport

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Aiden McGeady was feared by his team-mates at Sunderland, according to one man who played alongside the Scottish-born winger at the Stadium of Light.

Lewis Morgan was on loan at the League One club from Celtic during the 2018-19 season, which was documented in the second series of the Netflix programme Sunderland ‘Til I Die. The campaign ended with McGeady being named the club’s Player of the Year.

Reflecting on a season that saw the Black Cats narrowly miss out on promotion back to the Championship, Morgan told the Open Goal podcast that McGeady wasn’t reluctant to cut loose in the dressing room.

“He [McGeady] is ruthless. I’ve never seen anyone that ruthless,” said the 23-year-old winger who now plays for Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer club that is partly owned by David Beckham.

“I think after we drew at Burton Albion, he comes into the changing room and he’s like: ‘You can’t play in front of that? Burton Albion? Wednesday night? 1-1? You will never play any higher than this level.’

“No one would say anything to him. He’d single someone out and no one would say anything. Everyone was scared of him.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“For the Scottish boys, he was good because there was a few boys down there. I got on well with him. He still had loads of ability. He was their best player by a mile.

“He’s got a temper. Like in training, if things aren’t going his way, he’ll boot all the balls out of the drill, just stupid things like that. At that point, he’s winning games by himself so you’ve got to kind of let him do what he wants.”

With a year to run on his contract, McGeady is still a Sunderland player but the 34-year-old doesn’t appear to have a future at the club after falling out with manager Phil Parkinson.

He was subsequently sent out on loan to Charlton Athletic last January and made 10 appearances for the Addicks but was unable to help prevent their relegation from the Championship.

Related Read

19.08.20 Ireland U21 striker 'buzzing' after netting pre-season double for Ipswich Town

McGeady has won 93 senior caps for Ireland but hasn’t featured since the World Cup play-off defeat to Denmark in November 2017.   

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie