Dublin: 14°C Thursday 13 May 2021
Cork and Tipp to kick off this year's League as fixtures confirmed

Cork meet Tipperary on Friday week – with the game set to be screened live on TG4.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 13 May 2021, 1:52 PM
Hannah Looney's Cork meet Tipp in round 1.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Hannah Looney's Cork meet Tipp in round 1.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE FIXTURES HAVE been announced for this season’s Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Munster rivals, Cork and Tipperary, will kick things off on Friday week, 21 May – their game one of two to be screened live on TG4 on the opening weekend, with the Connacht derby between Galway and Mayo also being screened.

Dublin, who won the title in 2018, and who have won the last four All-Irelands, meet Waterford on Saturday week on Parnell Park.

Also in Division 1A, Donegal meet Westmeath in Ballybofey with the four Division 2 matches, Meath against Kerry in Navan; Clare’s date with Wexford in Ennis; Monaghan’s derby against Cavan and Tyrone’s clash with Armagh scheduled for Sunday 23 May.

21 May

Division 1B – Round 1                                

Cork (H) v Tipperary, 7.30pm, Pairc Uí Chaoimh, The Marina, (T12 PF30) – Live on TG4

22 May

Division 1A – Round 1                                

Mayo (H) v Galway, 7.30pm, MacHale Park, Castlebar (F23XD90) Live on TG4

23 May

Division 1A – Round 1                                

Donegal (H) v Westmeath, 1.00pm, Sean MacCumhaills, Ballybofey         

Division 1B – Round 1                                

Dublin (H) v Waterford, 2.00pm, Parnell Park, Donnycarney (D05 X971)  

Division 2A – Round 1                  

Meath (H) v Kerry, 3.00pm, Pairc Tailteann, Navan (C15 XD83)

Clare (H) v Wexford, 2.00pm, Cusack Park, Ennis

Division 2B – Round 1

Monaghan (H) v Cavan, 2.00pm, Venue TBC        

Tyrone (H) v Armagh, 2.00pm, Healy Park, Gortin Road, Omagh (BT79 7HW) 

Division 3A – Round 1                  

Down (H) v Sligo, 3.00pm, Teconnaught GAC,7 Rann Rd,Downpatrick (BT309AW)

Roscommon (H) v Fermanagh, 2.00pm, Dr. Hyde Park

Division 3B – Round 1                  

Laois (H) v Kildare, 5.30pm, MW Hire O’Moore Park

Longford (H) v Wicklow, 2.00pm, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park (N39 VY28)

Division 4A – Round 1                                              

Leitrim (H) v Louth, 2.00pm, Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin Park (N41 D402)                          Derry (H) v Antrim, 2.00pm, Celtic Park Stadium, Lone Moor Road (BT48 9LB)                  Division 4B – Round 1                                                             

Carlow (H) v Offaly, 2.00pm, IT Carlow (Kilkenny Rd, Moanacurragh)

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

