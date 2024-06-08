What are the key questions ahead of the All-Ireland senior ladies football openers?

OFF WE GO. The LGFA All-Ireland senior championships get underway this weekend.

Dublin open their title defence against Mayo tomorrow, while Armagh and Meath kick off the entire competition this afternoon. Donegal and Kerry, and Laois and Cork, also go head-to-head on Sunday.

Here’s a closer look at the games down for decision.

*****

Armagh v Meath – Group 1, Saturday, 2pm, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds – live on Spórt TG4 YouTube

The big question is how will Armagh cope with the loss of Aimee Mackin?

The superstar forward suffered a second ACL injury in the Ulster final win over Donegal. Mackin is unquestionably one of the best players in the country; she is the Orchard county’s top scorer and free-taker.

Aimee Mackin. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Gregory McGonigle’s side had established themselves as major All-Ireland contenders, having also won their first-ever Division 1 league title.

This is a hammer blow, but they have plenty of other top players. Kelly Mallon will continue to step up in the scoring department, while Mackin’s younger sister and Melbourne AFLW team-mate, Blaithin, is on her way back from her own knee setback. Louise Kenny, however, is another injury absentee.

How will Meath bounce back from their Leinster final hammering to Dublin?

The 2021 and 2022 All-Ireland champions had a day to forget when they fell to a 3-17 to 0-8 defeat at Croke Park a month ago.

They had been reinvigorated under Shane McCormack, and will hope this was but a blip in the road. The Royals have gone through a transitional period of late, with Vikki Wall a notable loss as she pursues Rugby Sevens, but they can still be in the mix.

McCormack facing his former side is another subplot here, with Tipperary the other team in this group.

*****

Donegal v Kerry – Group 2, Sunday, 1.05pm, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey – live on TG4

Kerry go back to the All-Ireland drawing board with a tricky trip to Donegal.

Declan Quill and Darragh Long’s side have lost the last two finals, to Meath and Dublin respectively. Can they make it third time lucky?

They were defeated in the league final by Armagh, but responded well in Munster to land their first senior title since 2017.

Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The evergreen Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh made her impact felt from the bench on that occasion, but she’s in from the start tomorrow. Danielle O’Leary has been in good form as the scoring burden is shared and this will be key if they are to turn their championship fortunes around. They’ve also altered goalkeepers, with Ciara Butler starting ahead of Mary Ellen Bolger so that battle is one to keep an eye on.

Donegal had a disappointing spring in Division 2. They failed to secure an immediate return to the top-flight, finishing third behind Kildare and Tyrone with four wins, two losses and one draw.

They gave a good account of themselves in a straight Ulster final against Armagh, losing by the minimum after extra time. They could have won it in normal time after a late rally, and will take huge confidence from that.

Can John McNulty’s side make a real splash on home soil tomorrow, with Waterford waiting in the wings?

*****

Laois v Cork – Group 3, Sunday, 3pm, Laois Hire O’Moore Park – live on Spórt TG4 YouTube

Like Donegal, Cork bounced back from a disappointing league campaign to perform well in the Munster championship.

The Rebels were relegated for the first time since 2004 and very easily could have surrendered the year as they navigate a major transition. But they reached the final and pushed Kerry hard.

Cork manager Shane Ronayne, Sarah Leahy and Máire O'Callaghan. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Younger players are stepping up after the retirements of Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan and Roisin Phelan, while other recognisable names have faded. Libby Coppinger is out with a significant hamstring injury, and fellow dual star Hannah Looney has been restricted to a bit-part role.

They’ll be hell-bent on making a good start to this group campaign against Laois, with Galway lying in wait.

Laois have endured a difficult season so far. The 2022 All-Ireland intermediate champions were relegated to Division 3 after mustering one solitary point on the board, while they shipped defeats to Dublin, Meath and Kildare in Leinster.

They showed glimpses of promise against the Lilywhites and will be hoping for more of the same here.

With Mo Nerney leading their scoring charge, they’ll be looking to retain their senior status. It will be an extremely tough task, but can they stay afloat?

*****

Dublin v Mayo – Group 4, Parnell Park, Sunday, 2.50pm – live on TG4

Dublin are most people’s favourites to land the Brendan Martin Cup once again.

Caoimhe O'Connor getting away from Saoirse Lally in 2021. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Their Leinster final hammering of Meath was a huge statement of intent, while their strength in depth is striking. They have been boosted by the return of eight-time All-Star Sinéad Goldrick, while Nicole Owens and Jess Tobin are back on board after ACL injuries.

Olwen Carey rejoined the fold too after a hiatus and she has been a powerhouse alongside Jennifer Dunne, but she drops out of the starting team to face Mayo.

Mick Bohan’s side timed their run to perfection last year, largely operating under the radar until the latter stages. They’re in the spotlight from the get-go this time around, how will they deal with the favourites tag?

The Green and Red, meanwhile, had a decent league campaign under new manager Liam McHale. They comfortably preserved their top-flight status, but lost the Connacht final to a resurgent Galway.

Dublin won their February league meeting on a scoreline of 2-15 to 2-8, though Mayo did lead by 2-7 to 0-4 at half time in difficult weather conditions. Can they replicate that strong first half performance and keep it up for the full game?

2023 All-Ireland intermediate champions Kildare are the other team in this group, with the race firmly underway for top two.